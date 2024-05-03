The women and men of Palm Beach share their signature scent—these 8 perfumes reek of old money
Plus a few dazzling men's scents
There are a few things we're obsessed with at Marie Claire from quiet luxury nails to rich-smelling perfumes and the people of Palm Beach are swiftly adding to that latter list of ours.
Thanks to the Instagram Class of Palm Beach (run by stylist Devorah Ezagui), we're getting a front row seat into the outfit and jewellery details of these incredibly stylish women. But, I'm a beauty editor, so whilst I love to ogle at each impeccably perfect OOTD, what I'm most interested in hearing about is what signature scent they've spritzed on that day.
Ahead, you'll find 6 of the best-dressed men and women in Palm Beach and the exact perfume they're spritzing so that you can smell like old money without the need to visit the Florida town yourself.
Suebelle
A photo posted by suebelle on
It's no surprise that the iconic Suebelle has the most beautiful fragrance as her signature scent. The Carnal Flower by Frederic Malle is her "all-time favourite scent" her team tells me. She explains it as being "strong, not sweet but woodsy and a little bit seductive." That's all thanks to its combination of tuberose—Carnal Flower contains the highest concentration of natural tuberose of any perfume—with white musk and melon.
Minimalist chic mother/daughter duo
Perhaps the most chic mother-daughter duo we've seen? Absolutely. Unsurprisingly, they both had excellent signature scents. Mum goes for one of Chanel's most famous perfumes (and one of 2024's most popular perfumes too), Coco Mademoiselle. The classy warm floral combines orange, rose, patchouli and white musk. Whilst the daughter notes Tom Ford Lost Cherry as her favourite. A punchy and unique fragrance that pairs sour cherry with comforting and creamy almond and vanilla.
Ari
Elegant jeweller Ari is gatekeeping her signature scent (we get it, girl) but noted Dior and Le Labo being two favourite fragrance brands of hers. "I'll probably die wearing Dior J'adore," she told Devorah. A timeless classic, this scent is fruity-floral first launched in 1999 and a staple for many women since. With notes of ylang ylang, damascus rose, jasmine and tuberose, it's an ultra feminine, old money fragrance.
Smart elegance
This glamorous lady has us dreaming of European summers with her pick of Acqua Di Parma Arancia Di Capri Eau De Toilette. This stunning scent has notes of orange and lemon paired with cardamom and musk. Total perfection if you want to escape the monotony of the everyday and pretend you're having an aperol on a sunny terrace.
Camelia Craciunescu and her husband
This couple is the true class of Palm Beach and their fragrance choices are no different. Camelia Craciunescu has a few favourites but noted the cult Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum being up there with one of them. As one of the most popular quiet luxury fragrances out there, we're pleased to see this among the faves of Palm Beach. Her hubby has excellent taste too, opting for woody Hermès Terre D'hermes Eau Intense Vetiver Eau De Parfum and aquatic Loewe Agua Miami Eau de Toilette.
Summertime chic
Of course there had to be a Jo Malone in there somewhere. It's a traditionally more masculine scent that wears beautifully in the summer. The combination of bergamot, clove, lily-of-the-valley, amber and myrrh is refreshing and timeless. It's far from a snoozy lavender scent.
