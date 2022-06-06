These are the world’s most popular fragrances, and some might surprise you

Which one will you be trying?
When it comes to choosing the best perfume, there are so many options. Whether you like something light and floral, or something more rich and woody, there are a wide range of brands competing for your attention.
Luckily, the team over at Hey Discount have revealed the world’s most popular fragrances, to help make your decision a little bit easier.
They’ve looked at Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags to find out the most sought after scents, and some of them are quite surprising.
Keep on scrolling to find your new favourite fragrance, and for more inspiration, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best Chanel perfumes and the best Jo Malone scents. Enjoy…
1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian – Baccarat Rouge 540
Maison Francis Kurkdjian – Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (70ml), £215 | Selfridges
This perfume has over 100 million views on TikTok, making it extremely popular. With rich notes of jasmine, saffron, amberwood and cedar, the unique scent works for everyone.
2. Dior – Sauvage
Dior – Sauvage Eau de Parfum (60ml), £69 | Boots
In second place is Dior’s Sauvage. The men’s fragrance combines citrusy bergamot with rich ambery woods, making it a little bit spicy but fresh at the same time.
3. Chanel – No.5
Chanel – No.5 Eau de Parfum (50ml),
was £86 now £76 | Boots
No surprises here. If you’ve read our guide to the best Chanel perfumes, then you will know that this is one of our favourites. It has a powdery, floral scent with bright citrus top notes, making it ideal for every day.
4. Dior – Miss Dior
Dior – Miss Dior Eau de Parfum (50ml), £73 | John Lewis
Dior strikes again. This scent is filled with fresh, floral notes including lily-of-the-valley, peony and iris, with a subtle warmth thanks to notes of vanilla and sandalwood. Simply delicious.
5. Creed – Aventus
Creed – Aventus Eau de Parfum (50ml), £210 | John Lewis
Aventus is a contemporary men’s fragrance, that opens with fresh top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, apple and pineapple. The woody centre and rich base of oak moss, ambergris and vanilla provide a final flourish.
6. Yves Saint Laurent – Black Opium
Yves Saint Laurent – Black Opium Eau de Parfum (50ml),
was £80 now £64 | Lookfantastic
This sensual perfume is super unique, thanks to notes of vanilla and coffee. They are balanced with juicy notes of pear and orange blossom, making it an ideal evening fragrance.
7. Guerlain – Shalimar
Guerlain – Shalimar Eau de Parfum (50ml), £81 | John Lewis
This Guerlain scent is timeless, which is why we suspect it’s one of the most popular perfumes. With notes of bergamot, vanilla and iris, it’s one that will stay in your collection forever.
8. Giorgio Armani – Acqua di Gio
Giorgio Armani – Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette (100ml),
was £80 now £64 | Lookfantastic
This men’s fragrance opens with a fruity punch, before succumbing to a spicy heart infused with nutmeg and coriander. To finish, it settles on a warming bed of amber, patchouli and cedar.
9. Viktor & Rolf – Flowerbomb
Viktor & Rolf – Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum (50ml),
was £79.50 now £63.60 | Lookfantastic
This floral scent features warm, woody undertones, making it stand out against the crowd. It opens with top notes of tea, bergamot and freesia, interwoven into a vibrant bouquet of sambac jasmine, cattleya orchid and centifolia rose.
10. Calvin Klein – CK One
Calvin Klein – CK One Eau de Toilette (200ml),
was £61 now £30 | Superdrug
Calvin Klein’s unisex fragrance has been in all of our lives at some point. The cool, clean and refreshing scent features notes of orange, papaya and lemon, while the base is a sensual combination of musk and amber.
So, there you have it. Your summer scent is sorted.