These are the world’s most popular fragrances, and some might surprise you

When it comes to choosing the best perfume, there are so many options. Whether you like something light and floral, or something more rich and woody, there are a wide range of brands competing for your attention.

Luckily, the team over at Hey Discount have revealed the world’s most popular fragrances, to help make your decision a little bit easier.

They’ve looked at Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags to find out the most sought after scents, and some of them are quite surprising.

1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian – Baccarat Rouge 540

Maison Francis Kurkdjian – Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (70ml), £215 | Selfridges

This perfume has over 100 million views on TikTok, making it extremely popular. With rich notes of jasmine, saffron, amberwood and cedar, the unique scent works for everyone.

2. Dior – Sauvage

Dior – Sauvage Eau de Parfum (60ml), £69 | Boots

In second place is Dior's Sauvage. The men's fragrance combines citrusy bergamot with rich ambery woods, making it a little bit spicy but fresh at the same time.

3. Chanel – No.5

Chanel – No.5 Eau de Parfum (50ml), was £86 now £76 | Boots

No surprises here. If you've read our guide to the best Chanel perfumes, then you will know that this is one of our favourites. It has a powdery, floral scent with bright citrus top notes, making it ideal for every day.

4. Dior – Miss Dior

Dior – Miss Dior Eau de Parfum (50ml), £73 | John Lewis

Dior strikes again. This scent is filled with fresh, floral notes including lily-of-the-valley, peony and iris, with a subtle warmth thanks to notes of vanilla and sandalwood. Simply delicious.

Aventus is a contemporary men's fragrance, that opens with fresh top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, apple and pineapple. The woody centre and rich base of oak moss, ambergris and vanilla provide a final flourish.

6. Yves Saint Laurent – Black Opium



Yves Saint Laurent – Black Opium Eau de Parfum (50ml), was £80 now £64 | Lookfantastic

This sensual perfume is super unique, thanks to notes of vanilla and coffee. They are balanced with juicy notes of pear and orange blossom, making it an ideal evening fragrance.

7. Guerlain – Shalimar

Guerlain – Shalimar Eau de Parfum (50ml), £81 | John Lewis

This Guerlain scent is timeless, which is why we suspect it's one of the most popular perfumes. With notes of bergamot, vanilla and iris, it's one that will stay in your collection forever.

8. Giorgio Armani – Acqua di Gio

Giorgio Armani – Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette (100ml), was £80 now £64 | Lookfantastic

This men's fragrance opens with a fruity punch, before succumbing to a spicy heart infused with nutmeg and coriander. To finish, it settles on a warming bed of amber, patchouli and cedar.

9. Viktor & Rolf – Flowerbomb

Viktor & Rolf – Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum (50ml), was £79.50 now £63.60 | Lookfantastic

This floral scent features warm, woody undertones, making it stand out against the crowd. It opens with top notes of tea, bergamot and freesia, interwoven into a vibrant bouquet of sambac jasmine, cattleya orchid and centifolia rose.

10. Calvin Klein – CK One

Calvin Klein – CK One Eau de Toilette (200ml), was £61 now £30 | Superdrug

Calvin Klein's unisex fragrance has been in all of our lives at some point. The cool, clean and refreshing scent features notes of orange, papaya and lemon, while the base is a sensual combination of musk and amber.

So, there you have it. Your summer scent is sorted.