Yes, your perfume may be attracting insects—these 7 summer scents could help keep them away
'Tis the season for mosquito bites
I have just come home from the most relaxing week in Turkey, and I hate to admit it, but I’ve turned into one of those people who can’t stop talking about their holiday. Let me set the scene for you: A small, family-run hotel set alongside the most picturesque river. Carved into the mountains bordering the water were the most incredible tombs dating from around 4BC and every now and then you’d see a little ripple in the water and a sea turtle would bob his head up. Sounds pretty magical right? That is until someone (more often than not, me) reached into their bag for their insect repellant and broke the peace with a timely application of the pungent mist. Yes, it was a necessary evil but an evil nonetheless.
And now that I'm back home and have my beauty editor cap back on, I've been thinking: is there a reason insects flock to me? Could it be my perfume? And, if it is my go-to summer fragrance that bugs are attracted to, using the same logic, then surely there must be perfumes that can help deter insects, too? To find out, I turned to the experts…
Can a perfume help in repelling insects?
In short, yes, it is thought that some smells can aid in keeping insects away. “Certain fragrance notes can repel insects,” says Karla Wooley, Head of Buying at The Perfume Shop. And how you apply your perfume might also help. “I’d recommend applying the fragrances to your pulse points on your body such as wrists, neck and behind the ears and ankles. These areas emit heat which can help diffuse the fragrance and potentially repel insects.”
What scents might help repel insects?
“A number of essential oils have been found to be effective in deterring insects in the summer months. The reason for this is a chemical compound, Citral, which most flying insects find repellent,” says Jo Kellett, expert aromatherapist for Tisserand Aromatherapy. “Essential oils high in Citral include lemongrass, may chang, lemon tea tree, and citronella.”
Wooley also agrees that citronella is a great oil to help repel insects. “Lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint are [also thought] to have insect-repelling properties,” she says.
While it’s the essential oils that are thought to hold insect-repelling properties, Wooley does note one thing of importance. “We don’t suggest you put essential oils directly onto your skin,” she says. However, by opting for perfumes that contain these notes, you might get a similar effect.
What scents should you avoid if you want to repel insects?
It’s probably unsurprising that sweets scents are a no-no if you want to keep insects at bay. “Sweet and floral scents such as vanilla, fruity and floral notes can often attract insects,” says Wooley. This may come as a surprise if you're a fan of spritzing a tropical scent as soon as you head away and lean into that holiday perfume mood.
So, now you know which fragrance notes may help with repelling insects, you probably want to know which fragrances I think could be best up to the task. And while I'm not saying by any means that these perfumes should replace a proven insect-repellent, they certainly might prove better choices than the sweet scents you find bugs flock to. So, below, I’ve rounded up seven of the best fragrances with notes that insects aren't considered too fond of—and they smell great.
1. Diptyque Citronelle & Geranium Scented Body Spray
Diptyque Citronelle & Geranium Scented Body Spray
Specifications
The bougiest of body sprays, Diptyque's Citronnelle and Geranium body spray packs a punch. On first spritz, the lemongrass hits you with a strong citrus scent, however it then dries down into a soft floral courtesy of geranium and neroli, which makes it light and wearable.
2. Prada Les Infusion Vetiver
Prada Les Infusion Vetiver
Specifications
Prada's perfume combines woody vetiver and zesty citrus notes to create a scent that is vibrant yet also grounded. A great all-round fragrance for wearing both at home and away on holiday.
3. Molton Brown Wild Mint & Lavandin Eau de Toilette
Molton Brown Wild Mint & Lavandin Perfume
Specifications
Lavender and mint are two fragrance notes that are widely considered to be disliked by many insects, so this zingy scent from Molton Brown packs double the punch. Available in both an EDT and EDP, I'd recommend the EDP for a stronger scent hit that lasts all night long.
4. D.S. & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus Eau de Parfum
D.S. & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus Eau de Parfum
Specifications
This scent may not be to everyones tastes, not least the insects, but if you're a fan of a fresh, spicy, slightly medicinal fragrance, I'd recommend giving it a spritz. The opening is strongly eucalyptus, followed by notes of cardamom which linger long after you've applied it.
5. L’Occitane White Lavender Eau de Toilette
L’occitane White Lavender Eau de Toilette
Specifications
Lavender perfumes have definitely got a bad reputation in the past however this one from L'Occitane may change your mind. Rather than smelling like a cleaning product, it has a creamy base which makes it feel comforting and clean, while citrusy bergamot gives it a subtle lift.
6. Bon Parfumeur 601 Vetiver Cedar Bergamot Eau de Parfum
Bon Parfumeur 601 Vetiver Cedar Bergamot Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're a fan of a slightly masculine scent, I'd suggest trying Bon Parfumeur's 601. Woody yet spicy, with a slight citrus freshness, it's a classic scent that is very easy to wear.
7. Akro Haze Eau de Parfum
Akro Haze Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Akro Haze's green, herby scent contains strong notes of mint and eucalyptus, alongside clary sage which work together to not just ensure you smell like a fresh herb garden but also aid in your quest to deter bugs from flocking to you.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
