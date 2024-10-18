I just mastered the art of fragrance feng shui—and I think it has *actually* shifted my energy for the better

I’d describe myself as a hopeful sceptic when it comes to all things surrounding energy. I’m the kind of person who doesn’t believe in crystals yet keeps one on her desk just in case. I'm the person who swears by sound baths for their relaxation properties yet cringes through the guided meditation at the beginning. Just today, my friend messaged me to tell me that the full moon is in Aries and I rolled my eyes before googling intently what it meant. So, the idea that the fragrance we wear could be affecting not only how we feel, but also affecting the energy that’s attracted to us, is something that both intrigues and repels me in equal measure.

It’s this way of thinking about scent, however, that many fragrance houses are adopting, using perfume as much more than just a way to smell great but as wellness scents that can influence and enhance our emotions and the energies around us. One brand that embodies this ethos is The Harmonist, a French fragrance house that channels the Chinese philosophy of feng shui through its parfums. “Feng shui is an ancient Chinese philosophy that aims to bring harmony within and around us,” says Carole Aymé, The Harmonist’s International Training Director and brand ambassador. “As people, we are influenced by the five elements that surround us and govern the world: fire, earth, metal, water and wood. Our fragrances are intensely infused with each of the elements to guide you towards harmony.”

What is fragrance feng shui?

So, what does that actually mean? Well, of course, this way of approaching fragrance piqued my interest, and so I booked in for a consultation with Carole. After asking questions surrounding what harmony means to me and my fears (yep, it was part fragrance consultation, part therapy session) as well as my time and place of birth, Carole revealed I was a yang energy, associated with passion and vibrancy, and that scents that hold fire energy, through spicy, resinous and deep citrus notes, would help to energise and uplift me. As smoky amber perfumes are a personal favourite of mine, this felt surprisingly accurate, if not a little spooky.

She also revealed scents with metallic notes would help draw money and wealth to me, and although I’m yet to win the lottery, you better believe I’ve been spritzing Penhaligon’s Sartorial ever since (as I said, I like to hedge my bets). The real takeaway from my session, however, was the importance of bringing awareness to choosing what you spritz each day. “Adding a form of consciousness to your perfuming ritual is important to get the most out of its energy, and this feeling is the first step towards harmony and well-being,” Carole told me.

The art of fragrance feng shui

While The Harmonist approaches the concept of fragrance feng shui in a literal sense, it’s an idea that you can bring when selecting any perfume. “Fragrance possesses a unique power to engage our senses, feelings, and emotions,” says Adam Reed, hairstylist and Dounder of Arkive Headcare. “Every scent holds notes of awakening, tranquility and reconnection. Whether you're seeking something to elevate your spirits or to provide a sense of comfort, let your emotions and feelings guide you in selecting your favourite fragrance.”

With that in mind, you may be wondering which fragrance notes can help to enhance and re-balance your energy. Well, according to the ideals of feng shui, we each have a ruling element (to find out yours, The Harmonist offers an easy quiz on its website). From grounding earth to calming water, selecting fragrance notes based on these energies can help create balance and harmony within ourselves. So, I've created an edit of the best fragrances for each of the elements, as well as all the information you need to choose which one is best for you.

It’s also worth noting that while you may usually gravitate to a certain scent, fragrance feng shui can push you out of your comfort zone. “The scent of your element is not necessarily the one you'll love because your personality is complex and so is your olfactory heritage,” says Carole So, don’t be afraid to try something different and, who knows, you could attract an energy you never knew you needed.

Shop fire fragrances

The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire

(Image credit: Harrods)

The Harmonist Hypnotizing Fire Parfum Best comforting fire fragrance Specifications Key notes: Pimento, cloves, vanilla, benzoin Today's Best Deals £255 at Harrods

Fire scents are spicy and vibrant, evoking feelings of passion, invigoration and excitement. The Harmonist's Hypnotizing Fire combines notes of spicy pimento and soothing vanilla to balance and uplift.

M&S Spiced Amber

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S Spiced Amber Eau De Toilette Best affordable fire fragance Specifications Key notes: Amber, geranium, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £10 at M&S

For a more affordable alternative, I'm a huge fan of M&S Spiced Amber, which smells both vibrant and grounding in equal measure.

Shop water fragrances

Issey Miyake A Drop d'Issey Fraiche

(Image credit: The Perfume Shop)

Issey Miyake A Drop d'Issey Fraiche Best clean water fragrance Specifications Key notes: Rain, Damask rose, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £100 at The Perfume Shop

Whether you opt for salty ocean or fresh, rain-water notes, water can help soothe the mind for relaxation and peace. A Drop d'Issey Fraiche is perfect for those who like fresh, clean scents with a watery lightness courtesy of the rain water notes.

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day

(Image credit: Maison Margiela Replica)

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day Eau de Toilette Best fresh water fragrance Specifications Key notes: Sea notes, iris, rose, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £60 at Cult Beauty

For something a little greener yet still just as watery, Maison Margeila's Sailing Day smells fresh and bright.

Shop metal fragrances

Penhaligon's Sartorial

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Penhaligons Sartorial Eau de Toilette Best warm metal fragrance Specifications Key notes : Metallic notes, honey, amber Today's Best Deals £135 at Harrods

The most unusual fragrance note of all the elements, metallic scents give clarity and wisdom. Rather than feeling cold and sharp, however, Penhaligon's Sartorialist combines metallic notes with amber and honey for a rich, cosy take.

Serge Lutens Dent De Lait

(Image credit: Serge Lutens)

Serge Lutens Dent De Lait Best creamy metal fragrance Specifications Key notes: Metallic notes, milk, almond Today's Best Deals £191 at Serge Lutens

Creamy milk and metallic notes are two notes that seemingly shouldn't work together, and I'll be honest, this fragrance definitely won't appeal to everyone. What it does offer, however, is a powdery take on a metallic scent perfect for those who want something creamy yet still fresh and clean-smelling.

Shop earth fragrances

Library of Fragrance Dirt

(Image credit: Superdrug)

Library of Fragrance Dirt Cologne Spray Best grounding earth fragrance Specifications Key notes: Soil Today's Best Deals £30 at Superdrug

For grounding and stability, earth scents will ensure you feel comforted and supported. The Library of Scent's Dirt takes this in its most literal scent, smelling exactly like fresh-turned soil.

Vyrao Mamajuju

(Image credit: Vryao)

Vyrao Mamajuju Eau de Parfum Best spicy earth fragrance Specifications Key notes: Saffron, cumin, red clay, olibanum Today's Best Deals £165 at Cult Beauty

I was introduced to this fragrance by Rebecca Fearn when she shared her must-have autumn beauty products with me. It's earthy yet spicy without feeling heavy. A chic twist on an earthy scent.

Shop wood fragrances

Arkive Headcare Decorated Woods Scent for Skin and Hair

(Image credit: Arkive)

Arkive Headcare Decorated Woods Scent for Skin and Hair Best affordable wood fragrance Specifications Key notes: Ginger, bergamot, palo santo, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £30 at Arkive Headcare

In feng shui, the wood element represents growth and vitality. It can help boost creativity and help us feel focused and present. For me, that's exactly what Arkive's newly launched Decorated Woods does, focusing the mind thanks to a combination of zesty bergamot and comforting wood notes.

Aesop Hwyl

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Aesop Hwyl Eau de Parfum Best traditional wood fragance Specifications Key notes: Woody notes, spices, oak moss Today's Best Deals £115 at Cult Beauty

For a fragrance that smells simply like a walk in the forest, you can't get much closer than Aesop Hwyl. It's piney yet sweet and wintery, without verging into a Christmas scent—the perfect woody perfume.