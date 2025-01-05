I was put on this earth to be cosy, and these are the 11 best perfumes that help me feel it
Like a warm, stylish hug in a bottle
This time of year calls for one thing and one thing alone: cosiness. I truly believe I was put on this earth with a primary objective to be cosy as much as possible, and I often thrive. As soon as winter hits (my favourite time of year), it's time to ramp up the cosy aesthetic: warm blankets, soft, snuggly sweaters and rich candles all come out. And to top things off? It has to be a cosy perfume.
A cosy perfume could be interpreted in many ways. Is it something sweet and gourmand, with notes of marshmallow and caramel, or spicy, rich and intense with oud and woody notes? How about both, as well as everything else in-between. Here are 11 cosy options for all tastes...
1. Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla
Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense
Specifications
Jo Malone London's Cologne Intense range is, by nature, cosy. The line is richer and has more depth than its main collection, with luxurious ingredients and a feeling of cosy warmth. My favourite when I want to feel enveloped in something intense is Vetiver & Golden Vanilla, which is spicy yet sweet, warm yet fresh.
2. Byredo Tobacco Mandarin
Byredo Tobacco Mandarin Extrait de Parfum
Specifications
Byredo's Tobacco Mandarin really is like a late-night glass of whiskey on a cold winter's night. It's super warming, a little spicy and cosy to a T. There's a hit of fruitiness in there to add a subtle sweetness, but this is overwhelmingly a rich, intense spritz.
3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir Eau de Parfum
Specifications
There's something so cosy about a spicy fragrance; it makes you think of glitzy nights out, or alternatively, quiet ones spent on the sofa in a cashmere jumper. Maison Francis Kurkdjian's is the ultimate, with notes of orange, lavender and amber that combine to create the most special scent.
4. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace
Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette
Specifications
Perhaps the ultimate cosy fragrance, Maison Margiela's By The Fireplace is of course, supposed to evoke memories of nights spent by the fire when it's cold outside. The perfume is smoky, woodsy and a little spicy, with cloves, pink pepper and chestnut to help you get into the cosy mood.
5. Phlur Caramel Skin Body Mist
Phlur Caramel Skin Body Mist
Specifications
For a soft, cosy hit on more of a budget, you can't beat Phlur's new Caramel Skin Body Mist. It envelops you in sugar sweetness, with creamy milk, vanilla and sandalwood in there for good measure.
6. Love Don't be Shy Refillable
Love Don't be Shy Refillable Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Worn by the likes of Rihanna, this perfume by Kilian is known to be one of its sweetest. With neroli, orange blossom and sugar, it's a fruity, floral experience that is comforting and celebrates all things gourmand.
7. New Notes Caramelo Vanilla
New Notes Caramelo Vanilla Extrait de Parfum
Specifications
There's nothing more cosy than the gourmand trend, and this offering from New Notes has it all: hints of caramel, vanilla flower, dulce de leche and even cotton candy. It's grounded with musk and tonka bean at the base, but is still the ultimate sweet olfactory experience.
8. Vyrao Witchy Woo
Vyrao Witchy Woo Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Even by the name, Vyrao's Witchy Woo inspires imagery of Halloween mystery and spooky vibes. In short, it's that shift from October to December, when the temperature drops and the cosiness levels are instantly upped. This is rich and spicy, with incense, sandalwood and cinnamon.
9. D.S. & Durga Pistachio
D.S. & Durga Pistachio Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Only newly-launched in 2022, D.S. & Durga's Pistachio is a warm, woody, nutty elixir that feels extra comforting around this time of year. It has a subtle sweetness, along with a hit of earthiness.
10. Perfumer H Smoke
Perfumer H Smoke Eau de Parfum
Specifications
There's just something inherently cosy about smoke; it evokes images of bonfires and cold winter nights spent watching fireworks from inside the comfort of your home. This has a slightly spicy, aromatic feel, with amber taking centre stage to create a warming, comforting spritz.
11. LBTY Ianthe Oud
LBTY Ianthe Oud Eau de Parfum
Specifications
One of the newest creations from Liberty London's in-house fragrance brand LBTY, Ianthe Oud offers a rich, intense cosiness for the winter months. Leather and agarwood are layered with accords of violet for a touch of lightness in this modern take on oud.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
The resort wear outfits for your winter sun travels
The best looks to pack for sipping coconuts by the beach
By Gemma Louise Deeks
-
Everyone asks after my beauty-editor skincare routine—so here is every step of my most indulgent regimen
Warning: it's lengthy
By Rebecca Fearn
-
It’s time to reclaim indulgence in the face of dry January wellness mania
“I always cherished the precious days between Xmas and New Year’s Day as a safe haven from diet language and a time to do what I truly adore most in the world: Indulge”
By Gina Tonic