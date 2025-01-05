I was put on this earth to be cosy, and these are the 11 best perfumes that help me feel it

This time of year calls for one thing and one thing alone: cosiness. I truly believe I was put on this earth with a primary objective to be cosy as much as possible, and I often thrive. As soon as winter hits (my favourite time of year), it's time to ramp up the cosy aesthetic: warm blankets, soft, snuggly sweaters and rich candles all come out. And to top things off? It has to be a cosy perfume.

A cosy perfume could be interpreted in many ways. Is it something sweet and gourmand, with notes of marshmallow and caramel, or spicy, rich and intense with oud and woody notes? How about both, as well as everything else in-between. Here are 11 cosy options for all tastes...

1. Jo Malone London Vetiver & Golden Vanilla

Key notes : Vanilla, vetiver, cardamom

Jo Malone London's Cologne Intense range is, by nature, cosy. The line is richer and has more depth than its main collection, with luxurious ingredients and a feeling of cosy warmth. My favourite when I want to feel enveloped in something intense is Vetiver & Golden Vanilla, which is spicy yet sweet, warm yet fresh.

2. Byredo Tobacco Mandarin

Key notes: Tobacco, leather, mandarin orange

Byredo's Tobacco Mandarin really is like a late-night glass of whiskey on a cold winter's night. It's super warming, a little spicy and cosy to a T. There's a hit of fruitiness in there to add a subtle sweetness, but this is overwhelmingly a rich, intense spritz.

3. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir

Key notes: Orange, lavender, amber

There's something so cosy about a spicy fragrance; it makes you think of glitzy nights out, or alternatively, quiet ones spent on the sofa in a cashmere jumper. Maison Francis Kurkdjian's is the ultimate, with notes of orange, lavender and amber that combine to create the most special scent.

4. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace

Key notes: Cloves, pink pepper, chestnut

Perhaps the ultimate cosy fragrance, Maison Margiela's By The Fireplace is of course, supposed to evoke memories of nights spent by the fire when it's cold outside. The perfume is smoky, woodsy and a little spicy, with cloves, pink pepper and chestnut to help you get into the cosy mood.

5. Phlur Caramel Skin Body Mist

Key notes: Caramel, milk, brown sugar

For a soft, cosy hit on more of a budget, you can't beat Phlur's new Caramel Skin Body Mist. It envelops you in sugar sweetness, with creamy milk, vanilla and sandalwood in there for good measure.

6. Love Don't be Shy Refillable

Key notes: Neroli, orange blossom, sugar

Worn by the likes of Rihanna, this perfume by Kilian is known to be one of its sweetest. With neroli, orange blossom and sugar, it's a fruity, floral experience that is comforting and celebrates all things gourmand.

7. New Notes Caramelo Vanilla

Key notes: Caramel, vanilla flower, dulce de leche

There's nothing more cosy than the gourmand trend, and this offering from New Notes has it all: hints of caramel, vanilla flower, dulce de leche and even cotton candy. It's grounded with musk and tonka bean at the base, but is still the ultimate sweet olfactory experience.

8. Vyrao Witchy Woo

Key notes: Incense, sandalwood, cinnamon

Even by the name, Vyrao's Witchy Woo inspires imagery of Halloween mystery and spooky vibes. In short, it's that shift from October to December, when the temperature drops and the cosiness levels are instantly upped. This is rich and spicy, with incense, sandalwood and cinnamon.

9. D.S. & Durga Pistachio

Key notes: Pistachio, almond, cardamom

Only newly-launched in 2022, D.S. & Durga's Pistachio is a warm, woody, nutty elixir that feels extra comforting around this time of year. It has a subtle sweetness, along with a hit of earthiness.

10. Perfumer H Smoke

Key notes: Coriander, chamomile, olibanum

There's just something inherently cosy about smoke; it evokes images of bonfires and cold winter nights spent watching fireworks from inside the comfort of your home. This has a slightly spicy, aromatic feel, with amber taking centre stage to create a warming, comforting spritz.

11. LBTY Ianthe Oud

Key notes: Violet, leather, agarwood

One of the newest creations from Liberty London's in-house fragrance brand LBTY, Ianthe Oud offers a rich, intense cosiness for the winter months. Leather and agarwood are layered with accords of violet for a touch of lightness in this modern take on oud.