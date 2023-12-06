In my beauty-editor opinion, these are 7 of the most moreish perfumes in existence, and they all have one note in common
A unique note that'll have the compliments rolling in
There are tonnes of specific notes I associate with the best perfumes. Musk, rose, patchouli, and vanilla perfumes often take top spot, but there’s one scent that makes an excellent sort of fragrance that you might not have thought of before—cherry perfumes.
No, not cherry blossom, I'm talking actual cherry—juicy, tart and sweet. Although it might sound like the kind of note commonly found in perfume mists as teens, in the cherry perfumes of 2023, it's totally moreish. They're blended to perfection with notes such as leather, almond, cedar and plum to create complex, wearable and unique fragrances. In my opinion, they're ideal for adding a bit of sweetness to winter perfumes while still keeping the smoky, woody notes I love for the colder weather.
Trust me, you're going to want to choose one of these moreish cherry scents for your next date night...
1. Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum
The iconic cherry perfume is, of course, Tom Ford's Lost Cherry—and you'll either love or loathe it (the magic of fragrance!) Aside from being housed in the most beautiful red bottle, the inside is just as sweet. For me, this scent is ideal for winter-time date night—it's sweet, boozy and ever so slightly creamy (thanks to the addition of almond). You'll have to adore this stuff to spend on it though, because it certainly doesn't come cheap.
2. Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry 48
Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry 48
This is a beautifully boozy perfume. The woody notes come through strong here, with hints of cherry just lingering above the other notes. It's both sexy and fresh; just the right amount to give those cherry hints without being sickly sweet. It's not the most long-lasting of the bunch but certainly doesn't disappear right away, so I personally don't find that to be a problem.
3. Room 1015 Cherry Punk
Room 1015 Cherry Punk Eau de Parfum
This is an incredibly sexy scent, ideal for a date night. On first spritz, the cherry can be quite punchy (there's no mistaking this is a main note here), but it settles, bringing the leathery, peppery notes forward, where the three work magically well together; befitting the punk story.
4. Floral Street Black Lotus Eau de Parfum
Floral Street Black Lotus Eau de Parfum
Holy smokes, this perfume gives a new meaning to smoky fragrances. With a combination of leather, spice and saffron, with hints of black cherry and rose, this deep scent has a sweet twist. It's not as obviously cherry-like as others in the line-up, so if you want cherry to smack your nostrils immediately, this isn't the one. But for a sprinkling of black cherry, it's beautiful.
5. Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Glam Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Glam Eau de Parfum
If sweet, traditionally feminine scents are your jam then this might take the top spot in your eyes. At first the cherry is pretty punchy, but it settles to invite the vanilla and almond in for a warming finish. There's a lot more depth to this scent than you'd think. It's surprisingly one of the more long-lasting of the bunch, doing so on both clothes and skin. As for the iconic Carolina Herrera bottle, well, you'll either love it or hate it.
6. Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Cherry Oud Eau de Parfum
Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Cherry Oud Eau de Parfum
The sweet cherry comes through right away in this one but does a great job at not being sickly sweet. The combination of cherry with oud, along with its smokiness make it a really alluring and exciting perfume. Some people do, however, note that it reminds them of cough syrup so this isn't one to blind buy—definitely give it a try first.
7. New Notes Latte Di Cherry Eau De Parfum
New Notes Latte Di Cherry Eau De Parfum
Undeniably fruity, this scent has people hooked thanks to its clever blend with berries, vanilla, sandalwood and almond. Sillage on this one is great, so you'll likely get compliments. If you love cherry, you'll love this.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
