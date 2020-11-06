Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Mum, dad, brother, husband, mother-in-law, you name it, every member of my family is getting a perfume for Christmas from the Fragrance Direct Black Friday sale.

This year, Christmas shopping is going to be a little different for all of us. Even if they let us out out of lockdown on December 2nd, I’m not really sure I’ll feel comfortable heading to the packed high street to trawl for gifts. Which is why the Fragrance Direct Black Friday sale is my festive saviour this year.

I plan on getting every single member of my family a gift from Fragrance Direct (FYI they don’t just do scents – they do candles, haircare, there are even some amazing Black Friday skincare deals to be had). The best thing about this plan is that I can do it all in less than 20 minutes today. Why? Because they’re not waiting for 27th November (the official Black Friday date), their Black Friday beauty deals are live now – all I have to do is add to basket, sit back and wait for the delivery. Christmas completed. Mic drop.

What to buy in the Fragrance Direct Black Friday sale

Marc Jacobs Decadence EDP – was £98 , now £62.95

The RRP on this fragrance is just under £100, but if you use the code EXTRA10 at the checkout, you get an extra 10% off the already reduced price.

I think I’ll give this to my mum – she’s a sucker for an oriental floral. View Deal DKNY DKNY EDP – was £70, now £31.45

This classic women’s fragrance is over 50% off the RRP. You know what that means right? You look more generous than you actually are.

That’s for the M-I-L then. Winning. View Deal

Tommy Hilfiger EDT – was £52, now £20.70

This all-American scent was the ultimate 90s scent, but it still works just as today as it did back then.

My brother, the 90s kid, will love it. and if he doesn’t, I’ll steal it back. Thanks for the memories Tommy. View Deal

Go forth and buy my friends.

There are loads of bargains to had.