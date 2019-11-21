Eyelash primers are 100% worth the extra step

Here's why...

We’re here to tell you that eyelash primers work on every front.

It’s a given that foundation goes on better with a slick of primer underneath but you’ll find that this added step makes your mascara step up a gear, too.

‘Eyelash primers give your lashes a new surface to adhere to,’ says Nam Vo, Global Artistry Ambassador for Marc Jacobs and instagram’s new favourite make-up artist (according to her 262K followers).

‘Yes, it’s another step in your beauty regime, but eyelash primers ensure that when you layer mascara on top, it goes on clump free,’ she says. ‘Plus, they seal your mascara in place. There’s no flaking or smudging throughout the day, so it’s worth it.’

Cocktailed with your mascara, eyelash primers also boost the volume of spindly hairs and extend their length for a false lash effect.

Not to mention, some formulas are tinted.

This beefs up all lashes, making them look instantly denser even if you choose not to wear mascara on top. But it’s especially beneficial for those with fair lashes as the overall pigment is richer and longer lasting.

Many eyelash primers nourish and condition, too.

‘Coating lashes with a formula rich in glycerin and jojoba oil before putting on your mascara will save you from weak and brittle lashes and can promote natural growth,’ says Vo.

One more thing to consider when picking an eyelash primer: the shape of the wand.

‘A curved wand with thick bristles is great for creating major volume and drama in one swipe,’ says Vo. ‘A tiny precision tip wand is what I use for mess-free application on the lower lashes and tapered wands are great for those hard-to-reach places, like the inner and outer lashes.’

Finally, do you need to use the same brand of mascara to get the best results? ‘Not necessarily but eyelash primers and mascaras by the same brand normally pair well together as they share similar ingredients and technology,’ says Vo.

7 of the best eyelash primers

The Marie Claire team has been busy testing so you can lash out this party season. Scroll down to see the ones we really rate…