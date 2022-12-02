The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is on sale and you can save £50 (yes, really)
The offer ends on Sunday!
When it comes to the best hair dryers (opens in new tab), it doesn't get much better than the Dyson Supersonic (opens in new tab). If you didn't know, this clever hair tool contains a powerful Dyson digital motor alongside Air Multiplier technology, drying your hair in record time and allowing for ultra-precise styling.
It also features intelligent heat control, which will prevent extreme heat damage when styling your hair, and help to protect shine.
Sound good? We thought so. The only downside to this hair dryer is that it doesn't come cheap. Much like the Dyson Airwrap (opens in new tab), this tool is an investment, currently retailing at £329.99. So, when we saw that Currys were offering £50 off, we almost fell off our chair.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia,
was £329.99 now £279.99 | Currys (opens in new tab)
That's right, you can save a whopping £50 on this hair dryer all thanks to Currys. Be quick, as it's sure to sell out in no time.
The deal is only running until Sunday 4th December, so act fast! Not only would this hair dryer make the perfect Christmas present, but it's also a great investment for party season and beyond.
If you purchase the Dyson Supersonic on Currys, you will also get the hugely popular flyaway attachment, which helps to smooth stray strands without extreme heat.
So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself or a loved one to this incredible piece of technology and watch your hair transform.
For more hair inspiration, don't forget to check out our guides to the best ghd hair straighteners (opens in new tab) and the best affordable haircare brands (opens in new tab).
Hello good hair days!
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
