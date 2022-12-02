The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is on sale and you can save £50 (yes, really)

When it comes to the best hair dryers (opens in new tab), it doesn't get much better than the Dyson Supersonic (opens in new tab). If you didn't know, this clever hair tool contains a powerful Dyson digital motor alongside Air Multiplier technology, drying your hair in record time and allowing for ultra-precise styling.

It also features intelligent heat control, which will prevent extreme heat damage when styling your hair, and help to protect shine.

Sound good? We thought so. The only downside to this hair dryer is that it doesn't come cheap. Much like the Dyson Airwrap (opens in new tab), this tool is an investment, currently retailing at £329.99. So, when we saw that Currys were offering £50 off, we almost fell off our chair.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer - Iron & Fuchsia, was £329.99 now £279.99 | Currys (opens in new tab) That's right, you can save a whopping £50 on this hair dryer all thanks to Currys. Be quick, as it's sure to sell out in no time.

The deal is only running until Sunday 4th December, so act fast! Not only would this hair dryer make the perfect Christmas present, but it's also a great investment for party season and beyond.

If you purchase the Dyson Supersonic on Currys, you will also get the hugely popular flyaway attachment, which helps to smooth stray strands without extreme heat.

So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself or a loved one to this incredible piece of technology and watch your hair transform.

