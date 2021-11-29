Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because all that glitters IS gold

Christmas party season is right around the corner, which can mean only thing makeup-wise: sparkles and glitter galore. And if you’re racking up plenty of invitations for the season, you may want to play around with your looks, especially when it comes to eyeshadow. Luckily, there are a ton of amazing Cyber Monday sale eyeshadow palettes that can help you out for less today, but you’ve got to get in there quick.

The best place to scour the deals is on retailers like LookFantastic and FeelUnique, both of which have plenty to offer discount wise, with 20-30% off top brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, Natasha Denona, and more.

Boots’ sale is still going strong, and considering the high street retailer stocks some of makeup’s biggest names like Dior, you’re guaranteed to find something top tier online over there.

And let’s not forget Charlotte Tilbury, which is offering deals on some of its most beloved palettes, from smaller quads to full-sized 12-pan-strong options.

If you’re hoping to experiment for Christmas party season, you can’t go wrong with a chic smoky eye using browns and bronzes. Alternatively, there’s no time like Christmas to whack out the glitters and sparkles, along with brighter hues such as lilacs and blues. A golden eye is always divine too, and looks good on everyone.

Whichever look you’re opting for, these Cyber Monday sale palettes will help you get there!