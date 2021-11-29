Because all that glitters IS gold
Christmas party season is right around the corner, which can mean only thing makeup-wise: sparkles and glitter galore. And if you’re racking up plenty of invitations for the season, you may want to play around with your looks, especially when it comes to eyeshadow. Luckily, there are a ton of amazing Cyber Monday sale eyeshadow palettes that can help you out for less today, but you’ve got to get in there quick.
The best place to scour the deals is on retailers like LookFantastic and FeelUnique, both of which have plenty to offer discount wise, with 20-30% off top brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, Natasha Denona, and more.
NARS Mini Wanted Eye Shadow Palette –
was £26, now £18.20 | FeelUnique
Bag a NARS palette for less than £20 at FeelUnique; this stunner features golds, bronzes, and reds, along with plenty of shimmer.
Natasha Denona Bronze Palette –
was £60, now £45 | LookFantastic
You just can’t beat a Natasha Denona palette, especially when it contains the warm golds and bronzes the brand is known for.
Boots’ sale is still going strong, and considering the high street retailer stocks some of makeup’s biggest names like Dior, you’re guaranteed to find something top tier online over there.
DIOR Backstage Eye Palette – was £39, now £35.10 | Boots
Dior’s stunning smoky palette would be perfect for a day-to-night look, and it’s a few pounds off at Boots right now.
Glossier Monochrome Palette in Mist – was £19, now £15.20 | Glossier
Glossier’s palettes are all 20% off, and this gorgeous colour way is ideal if you want to give a lilac wash of colour a go.
And let’s not forget Charlotte Tilbury, which is offering deals on some of its most beloved palettes, from smaller quads to full-sized 12-pan-strong options.
Bejewelled Eyes To Hypnotise Palette Duo –
was £120, now £60 | Charlotte Tilbury
Get two for one with these beautiful palettes, which are half price when bought together. Snap up one for you and another for a loved one for Christmas.
If you’re hoping to experiment for Christmas party season, you can’t go wrong with a chic smoky eye using browns and bronzes. Alternatively, there’s no time like Christmas to whack out the glitters and sparkles, along with brighter hues such as lilacs and blues. A golden eye is always divine too, and looks good on everyone.
Whichever look you’re opting for, these Cyber Monday sale palettes will help you get there!