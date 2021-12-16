Cult Beauty’s up to 30% off sale is here: These are our top picks

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Step up your beauty regime this Christmas...

The Boxing Day designer sales might still be a week away, but luckily for us (and you), many brands have chosen to launch their offers early this year, meaning you can sit back and relax this Christmas with family and friends knowing that the shopping is already taken care of. We always look forward to the Cult Beauty sale, and with up to 30% off some of our favourite products this year, we couldn’t help but treat ourselves to a few things on our wish list. Father Christmas who?

Cult Beauty sale quick links:

Cult Beauty is renowned for its selection of luxury brands, and you can browse everything from makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances. If you want to make a statement this festive season, then their sale will definitely not disappoint, as they have everything you need to create Insta-worthy makeup looks. We love going all out with our party makeup to bring a bit of extra glam to the annual family Christmas photo. We guarantee that no one will notice your matching knitted jumpers when they spot your flawless smokey eye.

Videos you may like:

If you’ve left your Christmas shopping a little late then not to fear, as the Cult Beauty sale also has a range of gorgeous gift sets that would make the perfect last-minute Christmas present for the beauty lover in your life. Give the gift of unbeatable beauty sleep with Slip’s Exclusive Sleeping Queen Set, or treat them to a radiant complexion with Summer Fridays’ Skincare Regimen Set, which includes their iconic Jet Lag Mask.

With so much on offer, we know that it can be somewhat overwhelming to know where to start. That’s why we have rounded up our top picks for you to shop, all with amazing discounts. Think shimmering highlighters, bold red lipsticks and glowing facial serums, what more could you want this December?