Cult Beauty’s up to 30% off sale is here: These are our top picks

Step up your beauty regime this Christmas...
The Boxing Day designer sales might still be a week away, but luckily for us (and you), many brands have chosen to launch their offers early this year, meaning you can sit back and relax this Christmas with family and friends knowing that the shopping is already taken care of. We always look forward to the Cult Beauty sale, and with up to 30% off some of our favourite products this year, we couldn’t help but treat ourselves to a few things on our wish list. Father Christmas who?
Cult Beauty sale quick links:
- Charlotte Tilbury: 30% off Luxury Palette of Pearls
- Laura Mercier: 30% off Vanille Eau Gourmande Toilette
- REN: 30% off Give It a Glow Set
Cult Beauty is renowned for its selection of luxury brands, and you can browse everything from makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances. If you want to make a statement this festive season, then their sale will definitely not disappoint, as they have everything you need to create Insta-worthy makeup looks. We love going all out with our party makeup to bring a bit of extra glam to the annual family Christmas photo. We guarantee that no one will notice your matching knitted jumpers when they spot your flawless smokey eye.
If you’ve left your Christmas shopping a little late then not to fear, as the Cult Beauty sale also has a range of gorgeous gift sets that would make the perfect last-minute Christmas present for the beauty lover in your life. Give the gift of unbeatable beauty sleep with Slip’s Exclusive Sleeping Queen Set, or treat them to a radiant complexion with Summer Fridays’ Skincare Regimen Set, which includes their iconic Jet Lag Mask.
With so much on offer, we know that it can be somewhat overwhelming to know where to start. That’s why we have rounded up our top picks for you to shop, all with amazing discounts. Think shimmering highlighters, bold red lipsticks and glowing facial serums, what more could you want this December?
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette, was £60 now £42 | Cult Beauty
This Charlotte Tilbury palette has four colour-coded shade trios to create a stunning range of eye looks, from natural shimmers to smokey browns and blacks, so you can switch it up from day to night.
Summer Fridays Skincare Regimen Set, was £54 now £37.80 | Cult Beauty
When it comes to skincare, Summer Fridays always knows best. Bag yourself a bargain with this skincare set, which includes the Super Amino Gel Cleanser, Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution and Jet Lag Mask, plus a limited-edition travel bag.
Slip Exclusive Sleeping Queen Set, was £95 now £66.50 | Cult Beauty
December can be such a busy time of year, and we need all the beauty sleep we can get. A peaceful slumber isnt complete without a Slip silk pillow case, designed to be gentle on skin and hair to help prevent creasing and damage. The set also comes with a luxurious silk scrunchie.
Tan-Luxe Super Glow Edit, was £30 now £21 | Cult Beauty
For that holiday glow, why not try out some of Tan-Luxe's iconic products? This power duo is ideal for achieving that natural, sunkissed look, as if you just stepped off the plane from a week in the sun.
The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential, was £40 now £28 | Cult Beauty
Taking care of yourself always starts from within, and if you are looking to add an extra kick to your morning smoothie after indulging this holiday, we highly recommend this daily supplment from The Beauty Chef, with its supercharged formula for radiant skin and gut health.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit – Universe, was £79 now £55.30 | Cult Beauty
Speaking of radiant skin, we are obsessed with this Ambient Lighting palette from Hourglass. The set has five highlighting powders, blushers and bronzers, with three brand new limited-edition shades.
Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lips, was £25 now £17.50 | Cult Beauty
Nothing says Christmas like a red lip, and no one does a lipstick quite like Charlotte Tilbury. Available in both 'Cherry Dream' and 'Red Wishes', this lipstick provides a bold, kiss-proof colour while also hydrating and protecting the lips.
Pixi Glow Tonic Serum, was £26 now £18.20 | Cult Beauty
The Pixi Glow Tonic has been a cult favourite for so many years, and we certainly won't be removing it from our skincare routine anytime soon. If you are a fan, why not try out the Pixi Glow Tonic Serum? Use after your toner and get ready to glow like never before.