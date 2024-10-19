This British Beauty Week 2024 is set to be a celebration of diversity and innovation

Since its debut in 2018, British Beauty Week has become an unmissable date in the beauty calendar. It captured national attention when then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak praised the beauty industry for its resilience in tough times. Now, new research from the British Beauty Council reveals just how much beauty means to us: 70% of people say they’d choose beauty products and treatments over a workout, nearly 50% would pick beauty over chocolate, and 60% say it’s more life-enhancing than scrolling social media. These stats prove how beauty uplifts our everyday lives and why British Beauty Week is a celebration you can’t miss. Last year’s event reached over 12 million people and 2024 is set to raise the bar even higher, spotlighting the best of beauty’s diversity, creativity and transformative power.

Millie Kendall O.B.E, Founder and CEO of the British Beauty Council, shared: “This year’s theme, A Beauty Industry That Looks Like You, is all about celebrating the beauty industry’s inclusivity and how it touches every aspect of society. With over £27.2 billion contributed to the economy and 600,000+ jobs created across the UK, beauty is not only a business powerhouse but a driver of confidence, well-being and self-esteem. It’s like a fifth emergency service!"

What can you expect?

British Beauty Week 2024 is packed with exclusive experiences you won’t want to miss. From top beauty brands like Elemis, Dermalogica and Decree offering fabulous freebies, to a behind-the-scenes tour of Pai Skincare’s London factory, there’s something for every beauty lover. Plus, Yorkshire’s first-ever Beauty Festival is happening, and at BAFTA, there will be must-see panels with industry icons and influencers sharing the latest trends and innovations.

BAFTA Trade Hub

The British Beauty Council’s Trade Hub at BAFTA will be the place to be for fascinating debates on skincare innovations, social media’s influence and the future of beauty. Expect star speakers like Mitchell Halliday (Made By Mitchell), Glow Up’s Dominic Skinner and inspirational broadcaster Lucy Edwards. This is your chance to hear from the biggest voices in beauty, ask questions and get the inside scoop on where the industry is heading.

Beauty box of dreams

If you can’t make it to the event, get your hands on the first-ever British Beauty Week beauty box, The Essentials, to bring the celebration to your doorstep. Priced at just £65, it’s packed with 19 must-have products from cult brands like The Ordinary, Weleda, L'Occitane, Hair by Sam McKnight and St. Tropez. It’s the perfect way to join in on the fun, wherever you are.

Beauty meets business

If you’re looking to dive deeper into the business of beauty, Venrex, a venture capital firm that’s helped launch some of the biggest brands in the industry, will be offering exclusive insights into brand development and investment opportunities at the Trade Hub.

Whether you’re passionate about skincare, curious about the latest beauty innovations, or just want to revel in all things beauty, British Beauty Week 2024 is the place to be. Follow #BritishBeautyWeek24 and #BBW2024 to stay updated on all the buzz, and don’t miss out on this fabulous celebration of British beauty.