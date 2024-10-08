There's one brand I can always count on for a seamless, glowing fake tan—and I'll use these 7 products forever

St. Tropez was the very first self-tan brand I ever used. I remember seeing a girl I worked with (it was my first weekend job at Topshop) walk in every Sunday looking like a golden goddess and just wondering if she was constantly going on holiday to secure such a great tan.

It was only after speaking to her that I discovered fake tan (I know, I was a late bloomer). She recommended St. Tropez products to me, and I've never looked back. Even after all of these years as a beauty editor, I still consider St. Tropez to be one of the best fake-tan brands around.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Modern tanning brands may come and go, but I know can always rely on St. Tropez for a solid, efficacious formula, be it a fake tan mousse, mist or instant tan. The following 7 products are my favourite go-to buys from the brand, no matter what kind of tan you're after.

1. St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse

(Image credit: St Tropez)

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse Best St. Tropez express fake tan Today's Best Deals £16.91 (was £33) at Amazon

I'm a sucker for an express mousse, partly because I'm lazy and impatient, and also because I hate to sleep in tan. This one is a solid choice, developing in just one hour if a light tan is your thing. For more of a medium glow, leave it on for two hours or for a dark tan, keep it on skin for up to three. The formula has a light tint to help guide application, which is always handy to avoid streaks.

2. St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist

(Image credit: St Tropez)

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist Best St. Tropez facial tan Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Global View at Sephora UK

Fake tanning the face can be notoriously challenging, especially if you're a bit of a tanning novice in general. I'd always recommend opting for a face-first formula rather than using a body one there, as these are developed with skincare ingredients. St. Tropez's mist makes tanning a breeze, with options to apply under, over or instead of make-up for a light glow.

3. St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon

(Image credit: St Tropez)

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon Best gradual St. Tropez fake tan Today's Best Deals £8.99 (was £18) at Amazon

St. Tropez has long been one of the leading brands in gradual tan; I remember using it very early on. The original formula is great, but this iteration is even more impressive, with firming ingredients featured in the formula and a refreshing watermelon scent to boot. It's super lightweight and non-sticky upon application, and takes just two or three days (I find) for a light, even glow to shine through.

4. St. Tropez Ultra Dark Violet Mousse

(Image credit: St Tropez)

St. Tropez Ultra Dark Violet Mousse Best super-dark St. Tropez fake tan Today's Best Deals £17.99 (was £35) at Amazon

If a deep tan is your intended result, St. Tropez offers this professional strength mousse that gives impressive results. It needs to be left on for eight hours, so is best for nighttime use, and you'll wake up (after showering!) to a gorgeous rich, natural-looking colour. It is also the best option for those with darker skin tones who would like to add some next-level glow.

5. St. Tropez Self Tan Instant Glow

(Image credit: St Tropez)

St. Tropez Self Tan Instant Glow Best instant St. Tropez formula Today's Best Deals £11.80 (was £15) at Amazon

Don't fancy going through the self-tanning process or simply out of time? Opt for the brand's clever body bronzer, which offers instant results. It's best applied with a tanning mitt and needs a little time to dry before getting dressed, so bear this in mind. Also make sure you shower the bronzer off before getting into bed—especially if you have white sheets!

6. St. Tropez Fake Tan Remover and Primer Mousse

(Image credit: St Tropez)

St. Tropez Fake Tan Remover and Primer Mousse Best St. Tropez remover Today's Best Deals £10.50 (£14.63) at Amazon

Every at-home self-tanner should have a removal product to hand—you just never know what's going to happen, and it's better to be safe than sorry. This can be used on one-day-old tan, and any time after this when you just need to get rid of remnants of an old tan or want to start again on a new, clean canvas. It leaves skin feeling hydrated, too, meaning it primes for your next application.

7. St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Gel

(Image credit: St Tropez)

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Gel Best St. Tropez tanning water Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon

One of my favourite products from the brand, hands down, is this unique gel formula. It makes tanning super simple and even rather pleasant. There are so many things that make it great, from its super-lightweight, non-sticky, water-gel texture to the refreshing tropical scent. I also love that you don't have to wash it off since it comes out clear, meaning it develops naturally over 3 hours whether you wear it during the day or at night. And with skincare ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, included, it is an easy win.