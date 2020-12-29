January might not be looking up, but at least you are.
With Christmas over, and daily cheeseboards and Celebrations for breakfast coming to an end, it’s safe to say a little pick me up is needed to see us through a long, lockdown January. Luckily, the Boots Boxing Day sale has landed – and believe us when we say, it’s nothing short of spectacular.
Brimming with tier 4-rivalling self care treats – from A-Z skincare sets, to makeup and fragrance steals – we can’t think of a better way to say farewell to a terrible year (and quietly ring in a new one) than by smugly basking in your all time fave beauty products bought at a fraction of their original price.
While we might not be elbowing our way to the tills at the shops this year, there’s no way we’re relinquishing our annual ritual of buying all the things we didn’t get for Christmas.
So grab yourself a bottle of wine, crack open a tin of biscuits, and shop our top picks from the Boots Boxing Day sale below. And when you’re done here, be sure to check out our Fashion Editor’s top picks from the designer boxing day sales.
Debit cards at the ready…
The best beauty bargains in the Boots Boxing Day sale
Ole Henriksen Daily Juice Brightening Skincare Set: was £51, now £34 (save £17.00) | Boots.com
Add the endless sugar to the booze, general lack of sunlight and tier 4 stress and chances are, your skin’s looking a little dull post-Christmas. Well, it’s Ole Henriksen to the rescue with this cleanser, primer and eye cream skincare set – now an incredible £17 off in the sale. Thank us later.
Fenty Beauty Glow Trio Face, Lip & Body Set: was £35, now £23.33 (save £11.67) | Boots.com
If anyone can save 2020 from being a total waste of space, frankly, it’s Rihanna. Containing three of Fenty’s glowy superstar products – including the ever-popular lip luminizer, a glide-on cream blush and a heavenly highlighter – this is the post-Christmas gift to self that keeps on giving.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique 50ml Gift Set: was £83.50, now £55.66 (save £27.84) | Boots.com
Benefit Cheers, My Dears! Mascara, Brow, Primer & Bronzer Christmas Gift Set: was £46.50, now £31 (save £15.50) | Boots.com
Containing 4 full-size Benefit favourties, including Hoola matte powder bronzer and POREfessional smoothing primer, this gorgeous gift set is a steal at £15.50 off. Get it before it goes.
Origins Sensational Soothers Mega-Mushroom Skin-Soothing Regimen: was £60, now £40 (save £20) | Boots.com
Looking to switch up your skincare regime this new year? Well, you’re in luck – because this soothing Origins set has it all. Instantly hydrating and capable of calming even the most sensitive of skin types, moisturise mask and emulsify your way to better skin with this one. Did we mention it’s now just £40?
Oral-B GENIUS 9000 Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun: was £300, now £100 (save £200) | Boots.com
If you didn’t get the electrical beauty gift you wanted for Christmas, there’s no better time than the January sales to snap it up. Now a casual £200 off (yes, really) this Oral-B Genius toothbrush has up to 2 week battery capacity and promises up to 100% more plaque removal than a manual brush.
With tier 4 in full swing, the Christmas snacks running low and all of the best festive films binged three times over, you definitely deserve yourself a little spree.
Happy shopping!