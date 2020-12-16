Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As a Beauty Editor, I really hope you trust my judgement when I tell you which is the best mascara for voluminous lashes, what order your skincare should be in and why I think retinol is the greatest thing to happen to skin (maybe ever). I spend my days testing products and learning about the latest science in beauty. I make it my job to know as much as I can, so that I’m able to properly inform you, my dear readers.

Beauty buyers are very similar, they do the same, but for their customers. So they know a thing or two about what makes a good beauty product, which is why I was very keen to find out what they were hoping to find wrapped up under their Christmas tree this year…

Holly Clark – Branded Beauty Buyer, Next

Tom Ford Black Orchid EDP – £117 for 100ml | Next

“Every couple of years I’ll pop Tom Ford’s Black Orchid on my Christmas list: it’s an oriental-floral that’s both addictive and quite masculine. I love it and am just about to run out!” View Deal

Tom Dixon Royalty Diffuser – £90 | Next

“I recently moved house so this Christmas I’m all about the fancy homewares. Tom Dixon’s Royalty Diffuser not only smells amazing (it blends together Earl Grey, Verbena, Mint and Cedar Wood) but it looks chic too.” View Deal

Urban Apothecary Velvet Peony Luxury Hand & Body Lotion – £24 | Next

“With notes of rose, powdery violet and ylang ylang together with spicy amberwood – this hand and body lotion leaves your skin seriously nourished and smelling ultra luxurious every time you use it. Perfect when you’re washing your hands 1000x a day.” View Deal

Lindsey Whiteford – Assistant Buyer Branded Beauty, Next



Bella Freud 1970 Ceramic Candle – £95 | Next

“Who doesn’t love a fancy candle? And since we’ve been spending so much time at home this year, I’ve been upping my allowance for boujee candle spending! This Christmas, I’m adding the Bella Freud 1970 Ceramic Candle to my wishlist – it’s a heady blend of black musk and patchouli that leaves your whole room smelling incredible.” View Deal

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact – £36.50 | Next

“I’ve loved the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact for years – it’s a real classic highlighter that adds just enough luminosity to the skin, without adding a ton of really obvious shimmer.” View Deal

Francesca Morris – Branded Beauty Buyer, Next

Emma Hardie Moringa Balm with Cleansing Cloth – £65 | Next

“I’m opting for the Emma Hardie Moringa Balm to bring me some Christmas joy. Their cloth has made a real difference to my complexion and along with the balm feels like a little bit of luxury every evening!” View Deal

Kiehl’s The Ultimate Kiehl’s Kit – £53 | Next

“All my favourites in one box from Kiehl’s, and the perfect excuse for some pampering over Christmas.“ View Deal

Amy Penny, Assistant Buyer – Branded Beauty, Next

L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream – £79 | Next

“I’m a long time L’Occitane lover and their Immortelle Divine Cream is my all time favourite moisturiser. It contains a 100% natural alternative to retinol that helps to keep blemishes at bay without stripping the skin and the velvety-cream texture nourishes my skin all day long.” View Deal

L:A Bruket Room Diffuser Grapefruit – £61.50 | Next

“When it comes to room diffusers, I’m pretty fussy – but the citrusy scent of L:A Bruket Grapefruit is refreshingly light and seriously addictive – so I never get sick of it!” View Deal

Hannah Taylor – Branded Beauty Buyer, Next

Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum – £72 for 60 | Next

“These little beauties are basically good skin in a capsule. They keep the vitamin C ultra-stable, so your skin is getting the most potent delivery of antioxidants. A perfect stocking filler for any skincare enthusiast… like me!” View Deal

Kate Sanders – Assistant Buyer – Branded Beauty, Next