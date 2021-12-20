The best party hair and makeup products to order before New Year’s Eve

From sparkly eyeshadows to hairspray so powerful you can dance the night away, we've got everything you need to celebrate NYE in style
New Year’s Eve is looking a little different this year. With Omicron cases growing rapidly in the UK, you may be choosing to stay in with your loved ones instead of heading out for a night on the town. Whatever you decide to do, we’ve got your party makeup and hair covered, so you can ring in 2022 feeling your best.
Whether you are dressing up in your finest party dress, keeping it comfy in your favourite joggers or getting cosy in your PJ’s, you can always rely on your New Year’s Eve makeup and hair to bring a little bit of added glamour, even if you are just playing board games and eating Christmas leftovers (turkey pie anyone?).
We know that getting ready can be somewhat stressful at times, with a million questions running through your head. Will these curls hold all night? Will my eyeliner smudge? What is the best red lipstick for that important midnight kiss? That’s why we’ve rounded up our top hair and makeup products, designed to keep those worries at bay. From seriously good setting sprays to hairspray so strong that no amount of wind can get in your way, these products will soon become staples in your makeup bag.
It wouldn’t be a party without a little bit of sparkle, so we have also included our top shimmering eyeshadow palettes and luscious red lip glosses. After such a rollercoaster of a year, treat yourself to some of our favourite New Year’s Eve makeup and hair products to help make your night feel a little bit more special. You deserve it.
New Year’s Eve Makeup Products
Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base, £21 | Space NK
We have tried out our fair share of eyeshadow primers, and nothing beats the Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base. Designed to keep your eyeshadow look lasting all night, the special formula grabs hold of your colour for long-lasting wear.
Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Caramel, £27 | Feelunique
This Huda Beauty palette has everything you need for the perfect shimmery eyeshadow look. We recommend starting with the matte colours, then adding the metallic shades for that extra wow factor.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, £16 | Selfridges
If you are wanting to go for a winged eyeliner look this New Year’s Eve, look no further than the Stila Stay All Day Eyeliner. It is highly pigmented and water-resistant, meaning there is no chance of smudging.
Laura Mercier Face Illuminator, £36 | Selfridges
Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a statement highlighter. Simply apply this Laura Mercier number to the high points of your face to glow all night.
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Travel Size, £12 | Lookfantastic
After applying all that beautiful base makeup, make sure you set it into place with a good setting spray. We love the Urban Decay All Nighter Spray, and this handy travel size means you can pop it in your purse as you head out the door.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Red Vixen, £19 | Harvey Nichols
For the perfect glossy red lip, look no further than the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Red Vixen. The long-wearing formula will last hours, and the creamy texture hydrates lip while giving a high shine finish.
Hair Products
OUAI Matte Pomade, £16 | Cult Beauty
This year we have seen the return of the stylish slicked back ponytail, a hairstyle that looks super sophisticated but is also super easy to achieve. To tame any flyaways, simply work a small amount of the OUAI Matte Pomade through the roots of your hair and comb into place.
ghd Gold Hair Styler, £149 | Amazon
If you want more of a curled look, then the ghd Gold Hair Styler is the tool for you. The rounded barrel makes it ideal for creating glamorous waves.
Amika Hair Round Blow Dryer Brush, £70 | Space NK
If you are staying at home this year, you can’t go wrong with a simple bouncy blow dry. If you don’t have time to make it to the hairdressers beforehand, the Amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush is designed to achieve the salon-worthy look at home. It features a large oval barrel to help create volume while still delivering a smooth finish.
Oribe Dry Texturising Spray 75ml, £22 | Cult Beauty
For extra volume, try adding this invisible texturising spray by Oribe to the roots of your hair. It even absorbs oil, so you can prolong that dreaded hair wash day a little bit longer. Pop this purse-friendly version in your handbag to keep your hair looking fresh throughout the night.
Amika Headstrong Intense Hold Hairspary, £20 | Space NK
Hairspray is an essential for any night out. The Amika Intense Hold Hairspray is a heavy-duty option designed to keep any style in place, so you can relax knowing your hair is in good hands.
NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil 100ml, £29.50 | Cult Beauty
To finish off your look, add some extra shine by running the NUXE Multi-Purpose Dry Oil through the ends of your locks. You can even add this dreamy product to your shoulders and neckline for that red carpet ready glow.