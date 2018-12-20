We're calling it

This year has seen the beauty industry boom like never before – and 2019 is set to be another successful year in terms of skincare trends, makeup looks and buzzing beauty lingo. With this in mind, we reveal the hottest beauty brands of the moment that we can’t wait to see more of in the new year. From skincare to hair, body and makeup, here’s a who’s who of beauty brands to keep an eye out for in 2019…

Disciple

Designed in order to aid stressed out skin that needs a little extra help, Disciple was launched by psychotherapist Charlotte Ferguson. Ferguson’s aim was to create formulas that not only help on the skin’s surface, but that use adaptogens to improve the body internally, too. The ‘clean’ line is fairly priced, and features some unique, refreshing formulas that are set to take the skincare industry by storm in 2019. Our favourites are the Night Shift Oil Cleanser, which removes makeup like a dream, and the upcoming CBD oil, released in January.

Augustinus Bader

Developed by Professor Augustinus Bader, an expert in stem cell research, this name-sake brand uses a patented Trigger Factor Complex in its formulas. Targeting skin that has signs of ageing and environmental damage, ‘The Cream’ and its rich counterpart have become so revered, stars such as Demi Moore, Diane Kruger and Dakota Johnson are reportedly now fans. We can’t wait to see where this small but perfectly formed skincare brand goes in 2019.

Lumene

Move over K-beauty and J-beauty; 2019 is going to be the year of A-beauty and all things Scandi. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that Finnish brand Lumene has launched in the UK and has received a storm of praise. Lumene personifies the Finnish approach to beauty where skincare comes first. With its glow-boosting antioxidant formulas and super sheer bases, it’s the ultimate brand to go Scandi chic in 2019. Our top picks? The Lumene Nordic C [Valo] Glow Boost Essence and Invisible Illumination line.

The Soap co.

There are so many reasons to love The Soap Co., and not just because their products are brilliant and smell amazing (the Geranium & Rhubarb collection is INSANE). The brand is dedicated to helping others, with all of their products handcrafted in the UK by people who are blind, disabled or otherwise disadvantaged. In addition, their packaging is largely environmentally friendly. For example, the bottles each product is packaged in are made from old milk bottles that have a 45% lower environmental impact than regular PET bottles. This is the ultimate feel good brand of 2019.

Wildsmith Skin

Combining the worlds of nature and science, Wildsmith Skin was created in order to offer skincare addicts an ethical range that actually delivers. Inspired by the natural wonder of the arboretum in the woodlands of Heckfield Place (planted by William Walker Wildsmith, hence the brand’s name), this curated line of skincare must-haves features seven products including a beautiful cleansing balm and a luxe hydrating oil.

Allies Of Skin

Created by former acne sufferer Nicolas Travis, Allies of Skin is dedicated to providing skincare solutions for all skin types, including blemish-prone skin. The luxurious formulas are packaged in chic, user-friendly packaging, and target a whole host of issues such as dehydration, stress and dullness. The overnight masks are particularly effective, with the Bright Future Sleeping Facial a firm favourite already.

Dizziak

Dizziak was created by Loretta De Feo, a former beauty journalist for Stylist, who was fed up with the lack of truly effective deep, nourishing conditioners for afro hair that were available to buy. Born from this frustration came her brand Dizziak, which consists of deeply hydrating hair products that don’t rely on super harsh chemicals. As well as boasting effective formulas, the brand also has some of the most Instagram-friendly packaging in beauty right now.

Bee Yu

Using a type of manuka honey native to New Zealand, this Kiwi brand is all about glow, and delivering a unique luminous complexion. As well as honey, their formulas also utilise bee venom to stimulate collagen and elastin production. Try the Face Masque for an instant boost when skin is struggling.

Flower Beauty

Flower Beauty sounding familiar? That’s because this affordable makeup brand is the brainchild of beloved actress Drew Barrymore, who has just launched her line in the UK at Superdrug. Believing beauty should be accessible to all no matter the budget, Barrymore’s collection is awash with colourful palettes, flattering lip shades and buildable bases. If it’s good enough for Drew…

