I'm going to be completely honest with you. I haven't ever done a lot of Black Friday shopping. I'm not one of those that jumps on my laptop as soon as I wake up on the final Friday in November hoping to save some money ahead of Christmas. But this year I really can't deny that these discounts are going to help. It's been an expensive year. And rather amazingly Lookfantastic's Black Friday beauty deals are so good, pretty much all of my favourite products are discounted.

There's up to 50% off on selected products, which is incredible. I urge you to check the website out to see if your everyday products that you already know and love are on sale too.

I don't like encouraging people to buy for the sake of it, just because something is discounted. However, the beauty of Lookfantastic is that is stocks so many iconic brands and hero products that you're bound to make a saving on the items that you probably already have in your basket.

My picks from the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale:

Beauty Works Waver, was £69.99 now £48.95 | Lookfantastic OK, bare with me on this one. Whilst I know most people are into their hair straighteners and curling wands, I cannot get enough of a waver. Essentially it's a large crimper, which might sound very 90s but because of the bigger barrels it creates beautiful effortless mermaid waves. Brilliant if you're not the best at styling your own hair - just press and go. Mine gave up the ghost earlier in the year and I've been meaning to replace it.

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Sérum Chroma Thermique, was £33.70 now £23.59 | Lookfantastic Guys, this is the best hair serum I have ever used. I spray it on my wet ends after shampooing and let my hair dry naturally. What I end up with is defined natural waves that shine. But guess what? That's not even what it's designed for, it's actually an anti-frizz spray for colour treated hair. It works wonderfully for that too.

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Hydrate, Strengthen and Shine Trio, was £108.45 now £97.61 | Lookfantastic I've just spotted this trio deal on the sale and have added it straight to my basket. It's the rest of the Chroma Absolu range, which I have only ever tried in salon. But at this discounted price I'm excited to use it in my own shower. Think of what my hair will look like using the entire range.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo, was £27 now £20.25 | Lookfantastic Most of the year I'm happy with a high street dry shampoo. But when my absolute best dry shampoo - Living Proof's PHD - goes on sale I can't resist. It's so clever, because it does more than absorb oil, it also removes odour and conditions my hair without leaving any residue behind.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was £48 now £36 | Lookfantastic Do I really need to explain why this is on my shopping list? Isn't it everyone's favourite cleansing balm? It's certainly mine. Read about my love for it here.

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device, was £184 now £123.24 | Lookfantastic I have to be honest, I haven't actually tried this product. But so many of my friends and fellow beauty editors have recommended it to me, because I have been complaining about the effect of gravity on my face. Having done my own research, I have decided that I think it's exactly what I need right now. And I'm glad that I'm able to make a saving on what is typically a rather expensive product.

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6, was £66 now £46.20 | Lookfantastic I love Medik8 Crystal Retinal - and so did our Marie Claire UK Skin Award judges who just awarded it the best retinol serum. What I really like about it is that it's very user friendly. It comes in five different strengths - 1, 3, 6, 10 and 20 - and I've just finished my 3 and feel like my skin is now ready for the higher strength.