Apricot FAQs

How do I get a discount at Apricot?

New customers can enjoy 15% off their first order just by signing up! Create an account online and you'll receive a voucher code good for a discount on everything including Apricot tops, tunics, jumpers, and so much more.

Is there an Apricot NHS discount?

No, they do not offer an NHS discount at this time. NHS employees who wish to save on their next order can check out the online sale and outlet sections, where they can save as much as 60% on hundreds of styles.

Is there an Apricot Black Friday sale?

Yes, they hold an annual Black Friday sale where you can save as much as 70% on a range of your favourite styles, including everything from dresses to jeans. There is often a preview sale that starts during the week of Black Friday, so be sure to watch this page in November to catch all the best deals!

Does Apricot Do a Student Discount?

Affording books and fashion can be insurmountable for students. At Apricot standalone stores, present a valid student I.D. to receive 10% off your purchase of Apricot clothing, including flapjacks, dresses, tops and jumpers. You can pick out a comfy discounted Apricot maxi dress that easily transitions from class to happy hour.

Where Do I Enter My Apricot Voucher Code?

When you are going through the checkout process, you should see an Apricot discount code coupon box. Type or copy-paste your Apricot voucher code into the coupon box and click “Enter”. Your Apricot sale prices will be evident in your new total. Then, you can process your payment as usual.

What Are My Delivery Options With Apricot?

If you shop during an Apricot dresses sale or scour the internet for an Apricot promo code, you might also get free delivery. U.K. residents qualify for free delivery by spending over £50. To be eligible for free delivery in the U.S., you need to spend over $50.