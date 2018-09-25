Why You'll Love Not On The High Street!

Unique Gifts on a Budget

Your destination for thoughtful gifts, unique home items, and other fun finds is right here at Not On The High Street. Whatever you’re searching for, they’re ready to offer one-of-a-kind solutions to suit any budget; from handcrafted jewellery to personalised cards, delicious treats, and even fun toys for the little ones, you can browse over 5000 of the UK’s best small businesses 24/7 through their online store.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, all of those birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, or just-because occasions will be totally stress-free. You won’t find these jewellery makers, artisan bakers, creative knitters, or crafty potters anywhere else. Shop today with a little help from our Not On The High Street vouchers, and if you’re still stuck on what to buy, check out their gifting guides and our savings tips for more inspiration!

Browse Anywhere, Anytime

Not only can you discover unique creations through their online shop, but customers can now browse anytime, anywhere with the all-new Not On The High Street app! It’s a great way to get a closer look at some of their most popular makers and products, all from your phone or tablet.

Some fun features include sharing your most-wanted items with friends and family, messaging small business partners directly for any questions, getting their latest offers straight to your device, a fast checkout for easy shopping, and more! Don’t forget to opt-in for push notifications to stay up to date on upcoming sales and other great deals.

Almost four million people a year choose Not On The High Street for all of their gifting needs, so join the ranks and start exploring bespoke pieces through the app today! You can even shop on mobile using a Not On The High Street discount code for a great value.

Not On The High Street Savings Tips

We understand that, sometimes, you really want to go the extra mile when it comes to finding the perfect gift. Don’t let your budget stop you from getting that wow-worthy item and try out a few of these tips instead:

Subscribe to their mailing list to make sure that you never miss out on a voucher code or flash sale

Create a free online account to hear about exclusive announcements, new arrivals, sale alerts, special offers, competitions, and more

Most items are delivered for free, whereas others can be up to £3.75 per product, so browse our page for a free delivery code to cut down the cost just in case

Keep an eye out for larger sale events like Black Friday for some of the best deals all year

Take advantage of the Not On The High Street promo codes from our page for more offers

Get the Perfect Gifts

Celebrate a big occasion with a gift to match. Finding the perfect present can be a struggle, especially when it’s for that one coworker for secret Santa, your best friend who has everything, or even just a small something for yourself. While you could put a heartfelt message on a piece of jewellery, or just browse the sale section to see what’s available, why not check out their gifting guides?

A great place to start is their Top New Picks section. There, you’ll find new arrivals that are gaining traction with other customers, like slippers, build-your-own gift boxes, arts and crafts sets for children, or small gadgets that you won’t find anywhere else. You may also want to check out the Inspiration page for even more ideas or get ahead of the trends by seeing what new partners they’ve added to their site.