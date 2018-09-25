  1. Vouchers
Not On The High Street Discount Codes 2023

Not On The High Street promo codes: Save on unique and personalised gifts with 22 active voucher codes and vouchers

Discover Mother's Day gifts from under £25 at Not On The High Street

Get Not On The High Streets gifts for £25 or less in the Mother's Day collection! Treat her to to trendy jewellery, candles, home decor, and more.

Take 20% off your order with the Not On The High Street student discount

3 people used today
Register your status and enjoy 20% off your order when you take advantage of the Not On The High Street student discount.

Hot Offer: Score free delivery on 1000s of Not On The High Street gifts here

1 person used today
Don't pay the delivery fees on ALL these Not On The High Street gifts for any occasion or event! Available for Mainland UK locations only. Find unique gifts everyone will love - for less.

Receive a 15% off Not On The High Street birthday discount with registration

2 people used today
Create an account today and enter your birthday for a 15% discount once a year as a special treat to yourself!

Uncover 50% off personalised Not On The High Street gifts

1 person used today
Enjoy half-price discounts on personalised gifts and knock 50% off scarves, backpacks, necklaces, and more!

Speedy Gifts: Enjoy free 2-day delivery on a variety of Not On The High Street gifts

Do you need your order right away? Browse this collection of in-stock and ready-to-ship gifts to get 2-day delivery within the UK!

Discover hundreds of personalisable gifts at Not On The High Street starting under £10

Find Not On The High Street gifts as unique as your loved ones! Explore this collection of novelties to find personalisable greeting cards, jewellery, home goods, and more starting under £10.

Birthday Gifts: Get free delivery on 1000s of Not On The High Street birthday gifts for all ages

1 person used today
Browse birthday gifts that make them smile with unique and handmade gifts for babies, men, women and children!

Enjoy free delivery with Not On The High Street anniversary gifts starting under £10

Browse unique gifts for couples with 100s of personalised choices to choose from. Browse sweet cards, star maps, mugs, journals, scratch-off bucket list posters, matching keyrings, photo prints and so much more!

Get graduation gifts starting under £15 at Not On The High Street

Well Done! Celebrate their achievement with gifts they'll treasure!

Find Not On The High Street cards for any event or celebration starting under just £5

Whether you're looking for special anniversary cards, get well soon cards, thank you cards, wedding cards, funny cards, thinking of you cards and many more products for every occasion starting under £5!

Enjoy free delivery on selected personalised bridal party gifts at Not On The High Street

Give your wedding party gifts they'll treasure from handmade gifts and unique jewellery - with a personal touch!

Browse earrings from £2 with free delivery on most sets at Not On The High Street

A perfect gift! Give them something that sparkles and shines with beautiful and unique Not On The High Street earrings! Find affordable sets with free delivery, here!

Find 1000s of unique women's Not On The High Street jewellery starting under £5

Shop unique and personalised bracelets, necklaces, earrings, charms and many other jewellery pieces. Check out 1000s of women's styles starting under just £5.

Bestsellers: Pick up tons of jewellery gifts for under £25 at Not On The High Street

Find unique pieces for yourself or a loved one with Not On The Highstreet necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and more.

Find new home gifts at Not On The High Street starting under £10

Find unique and fun gifts for your home with affordable candlesticks, rugs, handmade baskets, vases, glassware, lighting, drink coasters, cushions, pet accessories, and so much more Not On The High Street homeware favourites!

Browse tons of Not On The High Street hampers starting under £10

Nothing makes them smile more than a special Not On The High Street hamper! Find something for everyone with luxury gift hampers, personalised gifts, wine, cheese and chocolate hampers, gin sets, flower bouquets, afternoon tea sets and so much more! Take a look - free delivery options are available on select gifts.

Find Will You Be My Bridesmaid gifts and cards starting under £3 at Not On The High Street

Ask your loved ones to join you on your big day with lovely and unique personalised gifts and cards!

Get standard Not On The High Street delivery for up to £3.75 per product

With free Not On The High Street delivery on most gifts, hampers, jewellery and more - you'll rarely find items with delivery fees - however, fees are as low as £3.75 on selected items. Take a look!

Grab e-gift cards at Not On The High Street from £5

Make someone's day and send an e-gift voucher from £5-£500.

Act now for 15% off purchases over £500 with this Not On The High Street discount code

1 person used today
Pick up your favourite gifts, home decor, clothing, pet accessories, and more! Snag 15% off purchases over £500 using the attached discount code at checkout.

Get 10% off your purchase using this Not On The High Street promo code

1 person used today
Save on your favourite gifts, homeware, cards, hampers, and more with 10% off your purchase using the attached voucher.

Not On The High Street FAQs

Where do you add a discount code on Not on the High Street?

Once you find your Not on the High Street discount code, you'll be able to apply it directly at the checkout stage of your order when you are prompted to do so. You can only use one discount code per order and you must follow the terms and conditions that are for the given code.

Does Not on the High Street have sales?

Yes, Not on the High Street sale events occur during popular shopping dates such as Summer Sales, Black Friday Sales, Mother's Day sales and a few other dates. This is when you can find up to 50% off cards, home decor, jewellery and a wide selection of gifts for the whole family. Subscribe to their newsletter or check back to this page frequently to avoid missing out!

Is there a Not On The High Street NHS discount?

There is no current Not On The High Street NHS discount, however, you can find great savings on unique, fun and personalised gifts everyone will love by shopping with a Not On The High Street voucher code.

Can I use two Not On The High Street discount codes at once?

Shopping at NOTHS is even better when you have a Not On The High Street discount code to use. When you sign up for the Not On The High Street mailing list, you can receive Not On The High Street promo codes. You cannot stack or combine most Not On The High Street coupon codes.

Do notonthehighstreet.com discount codes work on delivery?

Not On The High Street voucher codes can often apply for delivery. Of course, many Not On The High Street gifts and products offer free delivery all the time. Look for free delivery when you make your selection.

Popular Not On The High Street Discount Codes & Deals

Hot Offer: Enjoy up to 50% off Not On The High Street sale items50% OffActive
Grab Not On The High Street Christmas gifts and cards for over 25% off25% OffExpired
Limited Time: Use this Not On The High Street 15% off discount code UK15% OffExpired
Knock 20% off online orders with the Not On The High Street NHS voucher20% OffExpired
Use this Not On The High Street free delivery code - limited timeFree DeliveryExpired

Why You'll Love Not On The High Street!

Unique Gifts on a Budget

Your destination for thoughtful gifts, unique home items, and other fun finds is right here at Not On The High Street. Whatever you’re searching for, they’re ready to offer one-of-a-kind solutions to suit any budget; from handcrafted jewellery to personalised cards, delicious treats, and even fun toys for the little ones, you can browse over 5000 of the UK’s best small businesses 24/7 through their online store.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, all of those birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, or just-because occasions will be totally stress-free. You won’t find these jewellery makers, artisan bakers, creative knitters, or crafty potters anywhere else. Shop today with a little help from our Not On The High Street vouchers, and if you’re still stuck on what to buy, check out their gifting guides and our savings tips for more inspiration!

Browse Anywhere, Anytime

Not only can you discover unique creations through their online shop, but customers can now browse anytime, anywhere with the all-new Not On The High Street app! It’s a great way to get a closer look at some of their most popular makers and products, all from your phone or tablet. 

Some fun features include sharing your most-wanted items with friends and family, messaging small business partners directly for any questions, getting their latest offers straight to your device, a fast checkout for easy shopping, and more! Don’t forget to opt-in for push notifications to stay up to date on upcoming sales and other great deals.

Almost four million people a year choose Not On The High Street for all of their gifting needs, so join the ranks and start exploring bespoke pieces through the app today! You can even shop on mobile using a Not On The High Street discount code for a great value.

Not On The High Street Savings Tips

We understand that, sometimes, you really want to go the extra mile when it comes to finding the perfect gift. Don’t let your budget stop you from getting that wow-worthy item and try out a few of these tips instead:

  • Subscribe to their mailing list to make sure that you never miss out on a voucher code or flash sale 
  • Create a free online account to hear about exclusive announcements, new arrivals, sale alerts, special offers, competitions, and more
  • Most items are delivered for free, whereas others can be up to £3.75 per product, so browse our page for a free delivery code to cut down the cost just in case
  • Keep an eye out for larger sale events like Black Friday for some of the best deals all year
  • Take advantage of the Not On The High Street promo codes from our page for more offers

Get the Perfect Gifts

Celebrate a big occasion with a gift to match. Finding the perfect present can be a struggle, especially when it’s for that one coworker for secret Santa, your best friend who has everything, or even just a small something for yourself. While you could put a heartfelt message on a piece of jewellery, or just browse the sale section to see what’s available, why not check out their gifting guides?

A great place to start is their Top New Picks section. There, you’ll find new arrivals that are gaining traction with other customers, like slippers, build-your-own gift boxes, arts and crafts sets for children, or small gadgets that you won’t find anywhere else. You may also want to check out the Inspiration page for even more ideas or get ahead of the trends by seeing what new partners they’ve added to their site.

About Not On The High Street

About Not On The High Street

Not On The High Street UK is a site where individual creators can sell the goods they've made. When it comes to their wide variety of special Not On The High Street gifts, their creations are perfect for any occasion, no matter what your recipient may like. They even include a wedding section that offers planning tips and advice to make your big day as stress-free as possible. Browse through their multiple categories including home decor, greeting cards, jewellery, and other unique selections that you won't find anywhere else. 

Whether you're shopping a Not On The High Street sale for the latest markdowns or seeing what's available in their new arrivals section, we're dedicated to helping you save. Just shop with a Not On The High Street discount code or Not On The High Street promo code and watch your basket total drop!

