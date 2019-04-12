Michael Kors FAQs

Does Michael Kors do student discounts?

Yes, they do! Students can register through a third party to receive an exclusive Michael Kors discount code for 10% off bags, clothing, shoes, and more fashion must-haves.

Does Michael Kors have Black Friday sales?

Black Friday is the very best time to shop for your favourite Michael Kors styles! You'll find site-wide savings upwards of 20% off, as well as more significant discounts on selected lines like Michael Kors bags, jewellery, clothing, and other items.

Does Michael Kors give birthday coupons?

Yes, KORSVIP members at the Backstage, Runway, or Red Carpet levels will receive a special birthday reward every year. Users report that they typically receive a £50 voucher for money off their next purchase.

Does Michael Kors offer free delivery?

You can save on your favourite Michael Kors handbags and other luxury goods because the brand offers free delivery on every order. If you prefer to get your Michael Kors order faster, you can opt for standard, express, or next-day delivery.

How do I get a promo code for Michael Kors?

The easiest way to receive a Michael Kors promo code is by signing up for the Michael Kors mailing list. You can get news of upcoming Michael Kors sales, exclusive events, special offers, and Michael Kors discount codes in your inbox.

Does Michael Kors have ongoing sales?

Michael Kors perfume, watches, and other accessories are even better when you can save money on them. It pays to check the Michael Kors website frequently to see what items are on sale. Sales may change when new Michael Kors products launch or inventory updates occur.