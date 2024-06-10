Carvela discount codes for June 2024

FAQs

Is there a Carvela free delivery option? When you spend over £100, your order will become eligible for free shipping at Carvela. If your total is under this amount, standard delivery will cost £3.95. You can also opt to have your order shipped to a Carvela or Kurt Geiger shop for collection free of charge.

Can I claim a Carvela student discount? Yes. Students can get 10% off at Carvela by verifying their student status with Student Beans. When you’ve done that, you’ll receive your exclusive 10% off discount code ready to use on your next purchase.

Does Carvela offer an NHS discount code? Yes. NHS staff can easily save 20% off on their next order thanks to the Carvela NHS discount. Simply verify your employment status and Blue Light Card membership on the Carvela NHS page and you’ll receive a 20% Carvela promo code to help you save on your next purchase.

When is the next Carvela sale? Carvela has sales throughout the year including key sales dates such as Black Friday and Christmas. There is also a dedicated offers section available all year round which will give you savings of up to 55% on Carvela shoes and bags.

What is the Carvela returns policy? If you’d like to return your order, you have up to 30 days from the date of purchase to do so. All returned items must be in the original condition and with all packaging intact. Please note that returns incur a cost of £1.95; this will be deducted from your refund total.

Hints and Tips

Shop the Offers: Spend less on some of their most popular products by shopping the offers tab for stylish shoes and bags. With discounts of up to 55%, you can save on a myriad of Carvela heeled shoes and bags, perfect to complete any outfit.

Newsletter Benefits: Enjoy the best of what Carvela has to offer by signing up for the Carvela newsletter. When you do, you’ll receive a 10% off Carvela promo code to use on your first full-priced order. On top of that, you’ll also be the first to hear about their latest products, sales, and offers.

Club Carvela: Keep up to date with everything Carvela and enjoy exclusive perks when you join Club Carvela. By signing up, you’ll get to benefit from loyalty rewards, birthday gifts, exclusive offers, store events, and giveaways. If you’re a fan of what Carvela has to offer, joining the Club will help you to save on your favourite products.

Carvela Outlet: Get the best deals on a wide range of products by shopping at the Carvela outlet. With discounts of up to 55%, you can shop confidently knowing that you can find products that won’t overwhelm your budget.

How to use your Carvela discount code

Take a look at our Carvela discount codes and click ‘Get Code’ to copy your chosen code and open the Carvela website in a new tab. Head to the Carvela page and add your favourite products to the basket. When you’re finished, you can begin the checkout process by clicking on the bag icon followed by the ‘View bag and checkout securely’ button. You’ll see your order total and a ‘Promo Code’ tab which will reveal the box for you to enter your preferred Carvela discount code. Finally, click the ‘Apply promo code’ button to secure your latest savings.

