W-Wellness discount codes for June 2025

FAQs

How do I get free shipping at W-Wellness? W-Wellness has free standard UK shipping on orders over £50 or more. With orders less than this, there is a small £3.99 shipping charge.

Can I get a W-Wellness first order discount? Yes, new shoppers can get 20% off first orders at W-Wellness. You’ll need to give your email address to be sent your unique code. Click our relevant coupon above to the sign-up page.

Does W-Wellness have an NHS discount? Yes, W-Wellness offers 20% off for NHS staff through healthservicediscounts. You’ll need to log into your account to verify your work status, then you can use your code.

Can I use more than one discount code at W-Wellness? No, W-Wellness usually allows one code per purchase at a time. However, we’d always recommend checking the terms and conditions to be sure.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter promos: Sign up for the W-Wellness email newsletter to be sent exclusive offers. We’ve already mentioned you’ll get 20% off your first order by signing up, but you’ll also be sent exclusive promos and free wellness advice.

Subscribe & save: Looking for an easy way to shop supplements? When you sign up for a supplement subscription, you can save up to 20% off each month. Your supplements will be delivered straight to your doorstep and you can cancel, skip, or pause selected items if needed.

Shop the edits: You can shop specific ‘edits’ where pre-selected bestselling products are bundled together. We’ve noted the ‘Optimal Wellbeing Ritual kit’ which costs £136.90, and would individually be priced at £137.70. Whilst admittedly a small saving, you’ll get free shipping on orders over £50 and all the items you could need are in one order.

Homepage promos: Make the most of your shop by checking the W-Wellness homepage. You might see promotions here, specifically using the top bar of the website. If any sales do happen, this is where we’d expect to see them too!

How to use your W-Wellness discount code

Browse our W-Wellness discount codes and choose one that works for you. Click on the coupon and continue to the W-Wellness website. Add your desired wellness or beauty items to your cart. When you’re done, click the ‘checkout’ button. You’ll see your order total page with a box that says ‘Discount code or gift card’. Copy and paste your W-Wellness discount code into this promo box. Click ‘Apply’ and enjoy your savings!

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an experienced team of 5 deal experts based in our offices in Cardiff and London, who are dedicated to finding promo codes, deals and sale highlights for Marie Claire vouchers.

Our London team keep in touch with retailers directly to get a heads up on upcoming discount codes as well as negotiate exclusive promo codes that you won’t find anywhere else. Meanwhile, our Cardiff team partners with affiliate networks and research the web to source the latest discount codes, and put them right here on our dedicated retailer pages. The offers we show you are updated at least twice a week.

To top it off, we have a Bath-based team of editors that have a background in saving money on fashion and beauty products. Using their experience and knowledge of the industry, our editors seek to offer additional ways to save at the retailer outside of using a promo code. Our FAQs and money-saving tips about each retailer are fact-checked and updated every three months.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We try hard to avoid listing promo codes that don’t work. To do this we:

Test the promo codes ourselves to make sure they’re valid.

We don’t list unique codes that only work once.

We give as much information as we can to avoid any terms and conditions trickery.

However, sometimes details change or codes expire without us knowing. If you find this to be the case, you can get in touch by emailing vouchers.marieclaire@futurenet.com and letting us know.

How do we make money?

It’s simple, we get a small percentage of the money that you spend with a brand or retailer - a commission. When you use deals and promo codes listed here at Marie Claire vouchers, we get a small share of the retailer's profit as thanks for helping them connect with a new customer. And that’s how we make money while you save money.