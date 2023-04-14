MATCHESFASHION discount codes for April 2023
FAQs
What delivery options are available at MatchesFashion?
When you shop with MatchesFashion, you can select their express option (£8) for delivery within 2 to 3 working days. You can also opt for their next day option (£10) when you place your order before 7 pm Monday to Thursday (though, orders placed on Thursday will be delivered the following Monday). Alternatively, you can select their next business day option (£10) which follows the same delivery parameters at their next day option.
What is the return policy at MatchesFashion?
If you would like to return your MatchesFashion order, you have up to 28 days from the date of delivery to send it back. All items must be in their original condition and packaging to be returned.
Are exchanges available?
Unfortunately, they are unable to offer an exchange service currently as they can’t guarantee the availability of products by the time your returned item arrives with them.
Can you cancel your MatchesFashion order?
You can cancel your order if you act quickly. Once you have placed your order, you have up to 90 minutes to cancel the order. To do this, simply log in to your account, go to your order history and select your active order, click cancel and confirm your reason for doing so.
What payment options are available at MatchesFashion?
They accept several payment options such as Visa, American Express, MasterCard, PayPal, and Alipay.
Hints and Tips
Free Delivery: When your order is over £200, you’ll be happy to know that it will become eligible for their free express shipping option.
Sign up for emails: When you sign up for the MatchesFashion emails, you will be the first to hear about their newest product drops, sales and latest news and it will all arrive right in your inbox.
Shop the sale: If you’re looking for a luxurious bargain, MatchesFashion has some great deals available. Both men and women can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on a whole host of products from accessories and shoes to homeware and clothing.
Loyalty: MatchesFashion loyalty programme, The Curator, works on a 4 level structure with loads of rewards to offer. Each time you spend £10, you will earn 1 Curator point; the more you collect, the quicker you can move up the ranks!
MatchesFashion Rental: It doesn’t take long for your wardrobe to feel like it needs a refresh and MatchesFashion can give a helping hand. If you would like to keep your wardrobe revolving with fresh and stylish looks, their rental service has a lot to offer. Rent luxury clothing for a glamorous event or simply to look great in your day-to-day; wear it as much as you’d like and then return it when you’re done for a completely new look.
Dionne Brighton is a writer at Marie Claire UK, specialising in all things shopping, beauty and fashion. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
About MATCHESFASHION
MatchesFashion is a modern luxury brand that has become the pinnacle of global high fashion. You can get your hands on over 650 innovative designers, from Gucci, and Prada, to Wales Bonner, and Balenciaga, offering catwalk-worthy looks for every occasion. With an aim to be one of the best personal luxury shopping experiences available, you can choose from beautiful dresses, chic beachwear, and even bridalwear, to shoes, bags, accessories, fine jewellery and even designer home items. Wherever you want that luxury touch in your life, make sure to add a MatchesFashion discount code to your next purchase to save some pennies on true luxury.
