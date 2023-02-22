Jewellery Discounts for May 2023

Take a look at our jewellery discount codes to save money on gold, silver, bracelets, rings and more.

Exclusive
Exclusive Goldsmiths promo code: 10% off full price orders
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Goldsmiths discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
All offers exclude price matched items, exclusive items, "Smart/Connected Watches" and the following brands: Rolex, IWC, Cartier, Tudor, Bremont, Hublot, Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Norqain, Blancpain, Baume & Mercier, Montblanc,Grand Seiko, Gucci, Zenith, Bamford, Meistersinger, MB&F, Chanel, Chopard, Fope, Messika, Roberto Coin, Longines, NOMOS Glashütte, Ulysse Nardin, BVLGARI, DOXA, BIRKS, QLOCKTWO, Clocks, Vintage Jewellery, Susan Caplan,Glashutte Original, Pre-owned Watches, Limited Editions and Gift Cards unless specified otherwise. Additional exclusions may apply.Offers apply to full price selected itemsonly, while stocks last and are subject to availability. Goldsmiths reserves the right to withdraw or amend this offer at any time. No cash alternative can be offered. Offers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, promotion code, cashback or discount inclusive of Tesco Clubcard Reward Tokens, Consumer Credit, Paypal Credit, Claims Service Cards or Insurance Cards. For discounts using a promotion code the discount will be automatically applied to all qualifying products on the basket page when the valid online discount code is entered upon checkout on valid products. In store the discount will be applied when the valid in store discount code is presented to a member of staff at the till on valid products.
Get Unique Code
code
Ernest Jones discount code: take 60% off diamond rings
Ends: Mon 5 Jun 2023
View all Ernest Jones discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Bloom Boutique discount code: receive 20% off personalised jewellery
Ends: Tue 20 Jun 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Goldsmiths discount code: knock 15% off Messika necklaces
Ends: Wed 31 May 2023
View all Goldsmiths discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Goldsmiths discount code: score 15% off selected diamond rings
Ends: Thu 11 Apr 2024
View all Goldsmiths discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
This offer applies when purchasing a full price Goldsmiths brand Diamond Ring and therefore excludes all sale items while stocks last and are subject to availability. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, promotion code, products labelled as online only prices, cashback, discounts inclusive of Tesco Clubcard Reward Tokens, Consumer Credit or Claims Service Cards. This offer cannot be used in stores but can be used on Goldsmiths.co.uk for delivery to store via the click and collect facility. No cash alternative can be offered. Goldsmiths reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time. The coupon code should be entered on the checkout page. Goldsmiths reserves the right to cancel orders originating from any other sources. Only one discount can be used per single transaction. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with a Gift Card that has been purchased via an affiliate or third party.
Get Code
code
Bloom Boutique voucher code: claim 15% off your first order
Ends: Tue 20 Jun 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Bloom Boutique discount code: claim 10% off all jewellery
Ends: Tue 20 Jun 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
Get Code
code
Bloom Boutique voucher code: receive 10% off bracelets
Ends: Tue 20 Jun 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
Get Code
code
Bloom Boutique voucher code: take 10% off all orders
Ends: Tue 20 Jun 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Bloom Boutique voucher code: take 10% off orders
Ends: Tue 20 Jun 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Student discount: 10% off everything at Bloom Boutique
Ends: Tue 20 Jun 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
Claim 20% off on build your own bangles at Pandora
Ends: Sun 7 Jan 2024
View all Pandora discount codes
Get Discount
Knock 15% off for you and a friend when you refer them to Missoma
Ends: Tue 11 Jun 2024
View all Missoma discount codes
Get Discount
Student discount: 10% off all jewellery orders at Bloom Boutique
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
Get Discount
NHS discount: 10% off your next order at Pandora
Ends: Wed 31 May 2023
View all Pandora discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Student discount: 10% off your next order at Missoma
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
View all Missoma discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information.
Get Discount
Claim 10% off next orders when you sign up to the Ernest Jones newsletter
Ends: Mon 8 Jul 2024
View all Ernest Jones discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Discount
Student discount: 5% off all orders at Pandora
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Pandora discount codes
Get Discount
Grab free next day delivery when you spend £75+ at Astrid & Miyu
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Astrid & Miyu discount codes
Get Discount
Checkout with Clearpay and buy now, pay later at Pandora
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Pandora discount codes
Get Discount
Grab free click & collect within 2 hours in most stores at Pandora
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
View all Pandora discount codes
Get Discount
Take advantage of free standard delivery on all orders at Bloom Boutique
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
Get Discount
Receive free express delivery when you spend £100 at Bloom Boutique
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
Get Discount
Take advantage of free click and collect at Goldsmiths
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Goldsmiths discount codes
Get Discount
Grab free next day delivery when you spend £75 at Beaverbrooks
Ends: Tue 24 Sept 2024
View all Beaverbrooks discount codes
Get Discount
Receive free delivery when you spend £30 at Beaverbrooks
Ends: Tue 17 Sept 2024
View all Beaverbrooks discount codes
Get Discount
Check out with Klarna and buy now, pay later at Pandora
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Pandora discount codes
Get Discount
Receive free next day delivery on the Brilliance collection at Pandora
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Pandora discount codes
Get Discount
Take advantage of free delivery and returns on all jewellery at Astrid & Miyu
Ends: Thu 11 Apr 2024
View all Astrid & Miyu discount codes
Get Discount
Score a free Bang & Olufsen speaker with orders over £1500 at Goldsmiths
Ends: Fri 30 Jun 2023
View all Goldsmiths discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
All offers exclude price matched items, exclusive items, "Smart/Connected Watches" and the following brands: Rolex, IWC, Cartier, Tudor, Bremont, Hublot, Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Grand Seiko, Gucci, Zenith, Bamford, Meistersinger, MB&F, Chanel, Chopard, Fope, Messika, Roberto Coin, Longines, Nomos Glashütte, Ulysse Nardin, Bvlgari, Doxa, Birks, Qlocktwo, Clocks, Vintage Jewellery, Susan Caplan, Pre-owned Watches, Limited Editions and Gift Cards unless specified otherwise. Additional exclusions may apply. Offers apply to full price selected items only, while stocks last and are subject to availability. Goldsmiths reserves the right to withdraw or amend this offer at any time. No cash alternative can be offered. Offers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, promotion code, cashback or discount inclusive of Tesco Clubcard Reward Tokens, Consumer Credit, Paypal Credit, Claims Service Cards or Insurance Cards. For discounts using a promotion code the discount will be automatically applied to all qualifying products on the basket page when the valid online discount code is entered upon checkout on valid products. In store the discount will be applied when the valid in store discount code is presented to a member of staff at the till on valid products. Goldsmiths reserves the right to cancel orders or cashback originating from a website for which the discount code wasn't officially intended. Only one discount can be used per single transaction. Delivery is subject to stock/size availability and usually within 1-5 working days. Offers cannot be used in conjunction with a Gift Card or Reloadable Shopping Card that has been purchased via an affiliate or third party.
Get Discount
Nab free express delivery when you spend £350 at Chisholm Hunter
Ends: Fri 30 Jun 2023
View all Chisholm Hunter discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Score Missoma earrings from £29
Ends: Thu 29 Feb 2024
View all Missoma discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply.
Get Discount
Pick up notonthehighstreet jewellery gifts for her from £16
Ends: Tue 4 Jun 2024
View all Not on the High Street discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Discount
Pick up Missoma bracelets from £65
Ends: Tue 11 Jun 2024
View all Missoma discount codes
Get Discount
Enjoy Beaverbrooks earrings from £12
Ends: Tue 1 Oct 2024
View all Beaverbrooks discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Subject to availability.
Get Discount
Pick up NET-A-PORTER designer jewellery from £35
Ends: Sat 30 Sept 2023
View all NET-A-PORTER discount codes
Get Discount
Explore Missoma gold bracelets from £65
Ends: Tue 30 May 2023
View all Missoma discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Shop the MATCHESFASHION designer jewellery range from £30
Ends: Thu 13 Jun 2024
View all MATCHESFASHION discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Get Chisholm Hunter engagement rings from £49
Ends: Wed 10 Apr 2024
View all Chisholm Hunter discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Pick up Abbott Lyon necklaces from £45
Ends: Sun 5 May 2024
View all Abbott Lyon discount codes
Get Discount
Pick up Accessorize earrings from £3.50
Ends: Mon 27 May 2024
View all Accessorize discount codes
Get Discount
Explore Astrid & Miyu rings from £60
Ends: Tue 30 May 2023
View all Astrid & Miyu discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Knock 3 for 2 off jewellery when you join My Pandora
Ends: Fri 23 Jun 2023
View all Pandora discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply. Subject to availability.
Get Discount
Get Bloom Boutique necklaces from £11.20
Ends: Tue 30 May 2023
View all Bloom Boutique discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Knock up to 60% off jewellery in the Mytheresa sale
Ends: Mon 12 Jun 2023
View all Mytheresa discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Score up to 50% off diamond jewellery at Goldsmiths
Ends: Fri 30 Jun 2023
View all Goldsmiths discount codes
Get Discount
Knock up to 50% off in the Chisholm Hunter sale
Ends: Fri 9 Jun 2023
View all Chisholm Hunter discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Score up to 35% off jewellery in the Italist sale
Ends: Mon 12 Jun 2023
View all italist UK discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Score up to 30% off necklace in the Beaverbrooks sale
Ends: Wed 31 May 2023
View all Beaverbrooks discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply.
Get Discount
Claim 10% off next purchase when you sign up to the H.Samuel newsletter
Ends: Tue 18 Jun 2024
View all H. Samuel discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Discount
Some silver jewellery
(Image credit: Getty)
Shona Moreland
By Shona Moreland
last updated

Whether you like delicate, simple trinkets or bright pieces that take over a whole outfit, we have got you covered with our jewellery discount codes. From simple pieces to complete a wedding look to staple gold and silver looks, you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank when you shop with a number of brands. 

You may be collecting your Pandora charms or maybe you’d prefer to accessorise with a simple but brilliant smartwatch from Fossil. Astrid & Miyu, Beaverbrooks, Argento and Goldsmiths; wherever you decide to find your newest piece of jewellery, there are 3-for-2 deals, multibuy offers and we can’t forget about the always-loved money off with our jewellery discounts.  

Shona Moreland
Shona Moreland
Contributing Editor, Vouchers

Shona is a contributing editor for Marie Claire UK vouchers. She has been writing about the best ways to save money on your shopping since 2022 for MyVoucherCodes and Marie Claire UK. She specialises in fashion and homeware helping you to find the best deals to make your house a home and your wardrobe flawless. 


In her spare time, Shona enjoys drawing, walking, writing, reading, and spending time with her dog. She also loves music and playing her drums; from 2016 to 2018, she created her own music and lifestyle blog touching on tech, music reviews, interviews, and industry history. 

About Jewellery

Every jewellery box deserves a beautiful piece but this can feel like it will take a small fortune sometimes. With our wide variety of jewellery discount codes, you can get your hands on rings, necklaces, bracelets and more without breaking the bank. With brands like Pandora, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones on our roster, you can shop for yourself and your loved ones without thinking twice.  

Written by

Shona Moreland Shona Moreland Contributing Editor, Vouchers

Shona is a contributing editor for Marie Claire UK vouchers. She has been writing about the best ways to save money on your shopping since 2022 for MyVoucherCodes and Marie Claire UK. She specialises in fashion and homeware helping you to find the best deals to make your house a home and your wardrobe flawless. 


In her spare time, Shona enjoys drawing, walking, writing, reading, and spending time with her dog. She also loves music and playing her drums; from 2016 to 2018, she created her own music and lifestyle blog touching on tech, music reviews, interviews, and industry history. 

View all

Popular Categories

View all