Rebel Wilson reveals she is dating a woman on Instagram

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The actress and comedian made the revelation on social media

The talented actress, comedian and singer Rebel Wilson posted on social media today to announce that she is dating a woman.

The Australian actress posted a photo of herself and her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma smiling for a selfie. Wilson captioned the image:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove”

Video you may like:

The pair were first pictured together in January and in March Wilson, 42, took Agruma as her plus-one to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The photo received a deluge of felicitations from Wilson’s Instagram followers and fellow A-listers including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer who replied with several hearts before simply writing: “so much love”.

Among the well-wishers was Wilson’s ex-boyfriend Australian tennis player Matt Reid who wrote: “congratulations” alongside a couple of celebratory hand emojis.

Although Wilson and Reid never officially confirmed their relationship they attended the AACTA Awards together in Sydney last December.

In an interview with People Magazine in May Wilson said that she had been set up with her current partner “by a friend”

She told the publication that the two had initially broken the ice on the phone:“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” added Wilson. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Agruma is the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company based in Los Angeles.