Easy Escapes: The Hilton Paris Opera offers classic Parisian style in the city's cultural centre

Stepping into the Hilton Paris Opera, it's clear that this is a hotel that honours its rich history. Back in 1889 when the hotel was built, the concept of a hotel was built around transforming a grand mansion into a place open to the public, with one central room where guests could gather and unwind. In Hilton Paris Opera, traditionally this room was 'Le Grand Salon', a vast lounge area boasting original Baccarat chandeliers and Belle Epoque décor. And it's still the focal point for the hotel today, where guests and locals can gather to enjoy sophisticated drinks and all-day dining.

While the familiarity of the Hilton brand may be comforting for some, this unique and historic hotel is a far cry from an impersonal chain property. Staying true to its 19th-century roots, the Hilton Paris Opera oozes classic Parisian style, with modern amenities and luxury finishes that are the product of a recent $50 million renovation overseen by the Hilton group.

Originally The Grand Hotel Terminus, the Paris property was designed by architect Juste Lisch, also architect of the Gare Saint-Lazare located opposite the hotel, and was originally built to accommodate transatlantic travellers arriving from Normandy via Saint-Lazare. There's still a cosmopolitan feel to the hotel, with guests from across the globe mingling with Parisians in the hotel's Grand Salon on a Saturday night.

Paris is a city with many faces. From wandering around the quaint cafes and independent stores of Canal Saint-Martin to experiencing Michelin-starred dining, there's a Paris for every mood. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a more exciting cultural destination than the City of Lights, with the most revered galleries in the world, stunning architecture and a thriving arts scene.

Hilton Paris Opera is an ideal spot for a cultural break, located in the heart of the fashionable 8th arrondissement in the city's Opera District, a short stroll away from some of the most beautiful cultural attractions in the capital. The Louvre Museum, Sacré-Cœur, Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysées are all within walking distance from the hotel, while department stores Le Printemps and Galeries Lafayette are within easy reach. In the evening, guests only need to journey 20 minutes to Pigalle’s lively bars and restaurants.

Whether you're looking for somewhere to stay for this year's Olympics, which are coming to France's capital in July 2024, or need a relaxing bolthole to retreat to during Paris Fashion Week, the Hilton Paris Opera ticks all the boxes. Even without a specific reason to go, Paris with its art galleries, restaurants and picturesque parks will always be one of our favourite European city breaks.

The rooms

The 268 rooms at the Hilton Paris Opera are light and stylish, with a neutral colour palette and delicate brass details that evoke an air of sophistication befitting the central Paris location. Soft and sumptuous bedding and crisp linen are typical of the Hilton brand, making for an extremely comfortable place for guests to lay their heads after a day's sightseeing.

Of course, in Paris, standard rooms can be a little on the small size. But the Superior rooms are still light and—and well equipped with the usual facilities you'd expect from the brand; tea and coffee, an iron and ironing board, HDTV, air con and USB charge points. Heated floors in the bathroom are a great touch for the colder months, while rainfall showers and Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries elevate these bathrooms way above the average Parisian hotel offering.

If you want a little more space, we'd recommend upgrading to a Delux room. Executive and Suite rooms are more spacious and come equipped with Nespresso coffee machines, bathrobes and slippers, as well as complimentary access to the hotel's Executive Lounge.

The food

If there's one thing that Parisians take seriously, it's food. Well, fashion too, and wine, and art. But the point is, you can expect a superior culinary experience in the French capital—and the Hilton Paris Opera is a fine example of this.

This means that even more low-key bites like french fries avec cheese or beef tartar in the Grand Salon are crafted with Parisian flair. Designed to cater for guests who want to graze over small plates or a few cocktails rather than have a fine dining experience, the menu is more relaxed. It's a prime spot in central Paris for an apéritif, or a lengthy afternoon tea experience complete with macaroons and dainty pastries.

Quai 108 is the newest restaurant and offers a pretty terrace where guests can enjoy lunch or a drink al fresco in the summer months. The street-food style menu is inspired by flavours from across the world, crafted by Chef Mathieu Afonso.

A continental buffet offering fine cheeses and charcuterie, as well as pastries, granola and hot dishes like eggs and pancakes is served on the mezzanine level for guests who don't have access to the Executive Suite. There's also a coffee machine with takeaway cups to fuel a day's exploring.

The activities

The Grand Salon is the spot for socialising and unwinding, whether that means a coffee in the afternoon, pre-dinner drinks or late-night cocktails. Live music on Saturday nights creates more of a buzz in the dining room, while every first Thursday of the month there's a cocktail-making class where guests can craft their own classic drinks.

As you'd expect from a Hilton property, there's a top-notch gym with high-cardio equipment and weights, as well as an Executive Suite where select members can enjoy drinks and snacks throughout the day.

Any trip to Paris is dictated more by what you get up to outside of the hotel and the location central here is a huge draw, particularly for opera buffs. As well as its proximity to cultural and shopping spots, Gare Saint-Lazare Metro station is just moments away, with easy access from central Train Station Gard du Nord.

Need to know

Rooms at Hilton Opera Paris start at £399 for a Double Room (B&B) and you can book through the hotel's website or phone at: +33 1 40 08 44 44