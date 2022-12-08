Kate Winslet on being body shamed by Hollywood in the early days of her career

While Hollywood has made strides in terms of body positivity in recent years, many actors have recalled shocking stories about their experience in the industry during the 90s and early noughties.

Kate Winslet has never been shy about talking the truth - from the cost of living to body image - but now the Titanic actress has revealed how harsh Hollywood was when she was first trying to get acting roles.

The actress spoke to the Sunday Times (opens in new tab)about how those in the film industry would body shame her, asking her agent if she'd lost weight. However, she's compared it to today's social media criticism over body image.

The actress, who appears in the sequel to Avatar, also went on to say that despite how harsh social media can be, at least young people have a platform to speak out.

She admitted in the interview: "When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

Kate also said in the interview that she was called 'blubber' when she was younger - in reference to her figure, while those in the film industry said she should just 'settle' for 'fat girl' roles.

The Mare of Easttown actress obviously got the last laugh as she's now worth an estimated $65m after bagging big roles in films such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Little Children.

She says that Hollywood is thankfully becoming more inclusive, but Kate - who has three children - says she worries about the younger generation who have to grow up with social media, which can be just as harsh as Hollywood was for her.

"It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with," she added.

Despite this, she knows that social media can also be a platform for good: "My daughter's generation has the ability to speak for themselves. They have already learned that they will be heard. Obviously not in every situation, but they know how to use their voice — especially young women. That's striking to me.

"When I was younger you spoke when spoken to. That is not the case now. Young women are stronger. And they're prouder of their bodies."