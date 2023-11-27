The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her fashion statements to her family life, she never fails to make headlines.

This week was no exception, with a TikTok video of her dancing and a rare moment of PDA caught on camera going viral.

She is being most talked-about however for her recent image change, forgoing dresses and skirts for trouser suits and general power dressing, with sources alleging that it is down to her upcoming portrayal in The Crown, and her wanting to get ahead of the narrative.

(Image credit: Justin Downing / The Crown / Netflix)

The Crown's season six part two is expected to air in December, and set in the early 2000s, will see Kate Middleton come onto the scene as Prince William's university girlfriend.

Meg Bellamy has been confirmed to be coming onboard to play Kate Middleton, and has been spotted filming scenes with Ed McVey (Prince William), recreating the now Prince and Prince of Wales' first meeting at St Andrews.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having worked hard to cultivate her image and cement herself as a central part of the royal family, sources have alleged that the Princess of Wales is concerned about her upcoming portrayal in the Netflix show.

According to royal sources via Us Weekly, the Princess of Wales believes the show could portray her as a "very privileged, lovesick young woman" and wants to get ahead of the story.

“Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of Queen into a new generation,” the sources alleged to the publication. “She’s been wearing pants, more casual shirts, and less high-priced clothing, and she’s ditching the long dresses and heels [for] more accessible pieces.”

The source continued: “Kate’s switching up her style in an effort to win people over, and also to get ahead of the beating she feels her image will take when The Crown’s new season debuts."

The Crown season six part two is set to air on December 14.