As a Brunette, I Was Scared to Try the 'Low-Contrast Brow' Trend—My Features Have Never Looked More Defined

Our brows have been through it all. In the early 00's, many of us fell victim to the over-plucking craze, à la Pamela Anderson. If you were lucky enough to have yours grow back, you likely dabbled in the full, bushy brow look Cara Delevingne pioneered years later. Next, they were laminated and fluffed up beyond recognition, and now? They're going low-contrast.

What are low contrast brows?

Low contrast brows have been popularised by celebrity make-up artist of the moment, Nina Park, who uses the look to soften and accentuate the facial features she's working with. Instead of the brows being the focal point, they harmonise with everything else including your eye or lip, or your hair colour.

They're a world-away from the bleached brow trend that was all the craze a few years ago. "They're a softer evolution," says Hollie Parkes, renowned brow artist. "Rather than removing all of the pigment, the brows are lightened by just a few shades to create a more diffused, effortless finish."

They're surprisingly versatile, too. "It's particularly beautiful on anyone who feels their brows dominate their features, as softening the colour allows the eyes, skin and bone structure to take centre stage," notes Parkes. "They can also be lovely for blondes wanting a softer grow-out, brunettes looking to brighten their complexion, or anyone wanting to experiment with the bleached brow trend without committing to such a dramatic change."

The key here is subtlety. The brow artist rarely recommends taking the brows platinum, and instead prefers to lift them just a few shades, which is enough to completely change the balance of the face.

What's the process like?

After a consultation with Parkes, I was ready to take the plunge, and as someone with incredibly dark brows (darker than my actual hair), I was a little nervous. I had no reason to be worried, however, as Parkes reassured me: low contrast brows should not be dramatic; you're only going a few shades lighter than their natural tone.

First, she began by protecting the skin around the brows with a barrier cream before applying the lightener through the hairs.

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"The difference with low-contrast brows is timing," she explains. "We’re not trying to fully bleach the brows, we’re simply softening the colour, so the product is checked regularly and removed much sooner. The aim is to lift the depth of the hair, not erase it. It’s a very controlled process and should always be tailored to the individual’s natural brow colour and desired finish."

In my case, because I have very dark hair, it took a full 10 minutes for the bleach to finish doing its magic, and lighten my brows by three whole (but subtle) shades. After that, Parkes ran a toner through them to ensure they didn't take on too much of a warm-tone.

Nessa's brows before and after the treatment (Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

The results

I was thrilled with my results. They're natural enough not to garner raised eyebrows (pun unintended) from my friends and family, but noticeable enough to make a difference. I find that my features pop more, and they just feel a bit more casual than the super strong, dark look I had before.

Nessa's brows before and after the low-contrast treatment (Image credit: Nessa)

It's also important to practice proper after-care. As Parkes explains, lightening treatments can leave the hair feeling drier, so nourishing them afterwards with conditioning treatments or a brow serum helps keep brows healthy, glossy and soft.

Can you achieve low-contrast brows at home?

Yes, says the brow expert, but she encourages proceeding with caution. "Brows lighten very quickly, so it’s important to work gradually rather than trying to achieve the final result in one go. If you’re unsure whether you’ll like the look, I’d actually recommend trying a lighter-toned brow mascara first. It’s a great way to test the effect before reaching for the bleach."