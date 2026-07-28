Tracee Ellis Ross Shows How to Wear Summer's Boldest Colour Pairing to Work

Tracee Ellis Ross is famous, of course, for her acting prowess and for being the daughter of the legendary Diana Ross, but her outfits are so good that they've become yet another string to her bow. And last week's wardrobe rotation served as further evidence of that, while also confirming that our spotlighted summer trend—red and blue colour pairings—is absolutely still standing. Ross has simply taken it in an office-friendly direction, with the help of stylist Karla Welch, who also has a hand in the wardrobes of Olivia Wilde, Tessa Thompson, Sarah Paulson and many more Hollywood faces.

While Ross's look was an all-Prada ensemble, the core components can be bought from just about any retailer. Think a blue shirt, a statement skirt—if red isn't your top choice, silver, green or a bold print work just as well—and a classic court shoe, which you may well already own. Simple in structure yet impactful in shade, with a basket bag and silver earrings adding subtle accents.

And as we've also dubbed 2026 the year big skirts bring the energy, it feels fitting that the often overlooked wardrobe staple forms the centrepiece of this easy-to-recreate outfit—suitable for even the strictest office environments. Though we'd probably swap the straw tote for something capable of actually holding a laptop, and possibly a spare pair of shoes, should you have a hefty commute.

Below, the building blocks to make this summer-ready workwear look your own.

Shop The Tracee Ellis Ross Look

Best Blue Shirts

ARKET Oversized Shirt £75 at Arket Crafted from 100% cotton in an oversized cut, this shirt—although crisp when ironed—will add a more relaxed look to any outfit. Think borrowed from the boys. Toteme Cotton Summer Shirt Cornflower £360 at Toteme Toteme pieces are built to last, as my four-year-old tank tops prove. So consider this organic cotton shirt a wardrobe staple for many years to come. With Nothing Underneath The Dress Shirt Curved Bib £150 at WNU The dress shirt detailing of this design adds not only a more formal feel but one that's also more interesting. You can also get it monogrammed with your initials.

Best Statement Skirts

Prada Satin Skirt With Embroidery £9,100 at Prada Tracee Elliss Ross opted for this red silk-blend embellished Prada pick plucked straight from the Autumn/Winter 26 runway. It's not yet available online but will be very soon. TOTEME Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £390 at Net-a-porter Toteme's cotton-poplin midi-skirt is a great alternative to Prada, with the same effect. Shushu/Tong Sequined Midi Skirt in Green £695 at MyTheresa If red isn't quite your colour, green, orange and pink will all deliver a similarly bold result. This sequin floral Shushu/Tong midi skirt will pair just as well with a blue shirt as it will a simple white tee.

Best Court Shoes

JUDE Kiss 105 Leather Pumps £450 at Harvey Nichols You may not be all that familiar with Jude just yet, but despite being just two years old, the brand is already in a huge number of fashion editors' wardrobes. M&S Mid Heel Pointed Court Shoes £30 at M&S For a lower heel and higher comfort thanks to the M&S patented Insolia® technology, turn to these faux leather classic court shoes. JIMMY CHOO Love 85 Satin Pumps £675 at Net-a-Porter Jimmy Choo's pumps are crafted to see you through a large portion of your lifetime and the classic shape is truly timeless. Wrapped in satin, not leather, they also feel a touch more formal.

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