Tracee Ellis Ross Shows How to Wear Summer's Boldest Colour Pairing to Work
Red and blue deserve a spot in your office wardrobe rotation
Tracee Ellis Ross is famous, of course, for her acting prowess and for being the daughter of the legendary Diana Ross, but her outfits are so good that they've become yet another string to her bow. And last week's wardrobe rotation served as further evidence of that, while also confirming that our spotlighted summer trend—red and blue colour pairings—is absolutely still standing. Ross has simply taken it in an office-friendly direction, with the help of stylist Karla Welch, who also has a hand in the wardrobes of Olivia Wilde, Tessa Thompson, Sarah Paulson and many more Hollywood faces.
While Ross's look was an all-Prada ensemble, the core components can be bought from just about any retailer. Think a blue shirt, a statement skirt—if red isn't your top choice, silver, green or a bold print work just as well—and a classic court shoe, which you may well already own. Simple in structure yet impactful in shade, with a basket bag and silver earrings adding subtle accents.
And as we've also dubbed 2026 the year big skirts bring the energy, it feels fitting that the often overlooked wardrobe staple forms the centrepiece of this easy-to-recreate outfit—suitable for even the strictest office environments. Though we'd probably swap the straw tote for something capable of actually holding a laptop, and possibly a spare pair of shoes, should you have a hefty commute.
Below, the building blocks to make this summer-ready workwear look your own.
Shop The Tracee Ellis Ross Look
Best Blue Shirts
Best Statement Skirts
Best Court Shoes
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.