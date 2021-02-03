Zara and Mike Tindall have an important reason for not knowing their future baby’s sex

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are the most talked-about family in the world, with the millennial royals, from Prince Harry and Prince William to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, making news in particular.

Yes, from televised weddings to royal babies, these millennial royals are all anyone can talk about.

This past few months, it has been Zara and Mike Tindall in particular that have made news as the couple revealed that they were expecting their third baby together.

Mike announced the news on a podcast that he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, telling his fellow presenters: ‘It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.’

He even went on to add: ‘I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy. I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy.’

The Queen reacted very sweetly, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announcing on her behalf: ‘Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted.’

The couple got the world talking this week as it was announced that they had chosen not to know the baby’s sex ahead of their arrival.

‘It was always an interesting question whether we’d go for a third and I think both of us wanted a boy, so hopefully we’ll get one,’ Mike explained in a recent interview with The Times.

He continued: ‘We’re not finding out. I think it’s better that way. At the end of the day, you’re just happy if it’s got ten fingers and ten toes and it’s healthy. And Mia’s such a Daddy’s girl, it’s been brilliant. I’ve loved having girls.’

Huge congratulations to Zara and Mike on their future arrival.