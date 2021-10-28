Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When you think of The Queen, what’s the first thing that springs to mind? Buckingham Palace? A crown? or her beloved corgis?

Arguing is likely not also on the list, despite her being the longest standing Monarch in history and certainly having to make some tough calls during her reign.

She’s known for being firm – we’d imagine you have to be, as a Monarch – but a new story about a ‘clash’ between her and grandson, Prince William, highlights that when The Queen wants something to happen a certain way, it usually happens.

Talking about his wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011, William said he had a clear idea of what he wanted to wear on the day.

Kate wore a Sarah Burton x Alexander McQueen wedding dress, and they said their vows at Westminster Abbey in central London.

But apparently when he shared his wishes with The Queen, she wasn’t too happy about his choice.

Speaking in an interview with ABC back in 2012 – less than a year after the ceremony was viewed by millions globally – the future King shared that they clashed and that he had to bow to his grandmother’s wishes, or so reports The Express.

William’s takeaway? Not to “mess with your grandmother”.

The Duke of Cambridge said during the interview: “What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat.”

“We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.”

“What she says goes.”

Having worn the frock coat during previous Royal engagements, its presumed that the Prince thought it would be suitable wedding attire.

However, he had been appointed as colonel two months before the wedding day, which led to The Queen asking him to wear the red tunic of the Irish Guards for the big day, instead.

There were a few Royal traditions broken for the ceremony.

Like? Kate having a maid of honour – this is not common in Royal ceremonies – and William having Harry as his best man.

Plus, the couple were granted permission to write their own guest list, which its thought was then approved by The Queen.

William said: “Things were rapidly building up steam towards the wedding.”

“I was given a list in the first meeting of 777 names and not one of them I knew.”

“It was a bit daunting and it was like, that seems to be the guest list sorted – no room for friends or family.”

“I wasn’t too happy about it so I rang [the Queen] for a bit of moral support and a bit of backup.”

“She said, ‘don’t be so ridiculous, get rid of the list, and start from your friends’.”

Cute.