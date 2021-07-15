Prince William and Kate Middleton are sharing their wedding experience with the public this summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The past couple of years have seen a lot of royal weddings, with the millennial couples including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It is Prince William and Kate Middleton however who truly ripped up the royal rulebook for their wedding, breaking with tradition multiple times during their 2011 ceremony.

There was the fact that Pippa Middleton and Prince Harry were elected Maid of Honour and Best Man – two roles that are not supposed to exist in royal weddings, not to mention the double kiss that the newlyweds performed for the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony. And let’s not forget their decision to have a quiet first night as man and wife rather than head off on their honeymoon immediately.

This week, the nuptials made headlines as it emerged that Prince William and Kate Middleton were sharing their wedding experience with the world, with their wedding venue Westminster Abbey opening its doors to the public.

Yes, to honour Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tenth anniversary this year, Westminster Abbey has created a special tour – Inside the Royal Wedding.

Running from 16 July – 18 August 2021, the royal tour will follow Kate Middleton’s journey through the Abbey’s Great West Door and up the 97 metre aisle. Other highlights include visiting the Quire where the Abbey Choir performed as well as St Edmund’s Chapel where William and Harry reportedly waited before the ceremony. And the cherry on the cake involves seeing the wedding register on display for the first time ever

Inside the Royal Wedding at Westminster Abbey is available to book now, with tickets costing £10.

Well, that’s lovely.