William and Kate will be 'very upset' about Mike Tindall's I'm A Celeb behaviour, expert says

When the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! lineup was first released, many were surprised to see Mike Tindall's name on the list of contestants.

The former rugby player, who is reportedly being paid around £150,000 to star in the series, is the first ever royal to take part in the show which sees celebrities living in the Australian jungle for three weeks, facing their fears of creepy crawlies - and waving goodbye to reservations at Nobu in favour of nightly rice portions.

Mike, who is married to the late Queen's granddaughter, Zara, has so far proved to be a popular campmate and has entertained the nation - and his fellow contestants - by rapping to Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby and Will Smith's Boom! Shake Shake the Room (earning himself the title of Vanilla Mike in the process).

However, royal author Angela Levin - who has written biographies about both Prince Harry and Queen Consort Camilla - has said via Metro that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be 'upset' by Mike's behaviour on the popular ITV show.

She said: "I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother in law Princess Anne, and other members of the royal family. It’s not just a joke."

Levin also said that William and Kate would be 'very sad and very upset' as he 'brings the royal family into disrepute' by talking about private details, such as how he and Zara got 'smashed' on their first date in 2003.

But his place on the show is something that Mike discussed with the royal family before flying to Australia, as when he was accused of not giving them a heads up he said: "I had a few conversations but they’re between me and them."

Levin claims that his involvement with I'm A Celeb could lead to more television offers, but Mike has already made several TV appearances before - notably starring on The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive in 2015.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.