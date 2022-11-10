William and Kate will be 'very upset' about Mike Tindall's I'm A Celeb behaviour, expert says
One royal author has accused him of 'demeaning' his wife and the royal family
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
When the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! lineup was first released, many were surprised to see Mike Tindall's name on the list of contestants.
The former rugby player, who is reportedly being paid around £150,000 to star in the series, is the first ever royal to take part in the show which sees celebrities living in the Australian jungle for three weeks, facing their fears of creepy crawlies - and waving goodbye to reservations at Nobu in favour of nightly rice portions.
Mike, who is married to the late Queen's granddaughter, Zara, has so far proved to be a popular campmate and has entertained the nation - and his fellow contestants - by rapping to Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby and Will Smith's Boom! Shake Shake the Room (earning himself the title of Vanilla Mike in the process).
However, royal author Angela Levin - who has written biographies about both Prince Harry and Queen Consort Camilla - has said via Metro that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be 'upset' by Mike's behaviour on the popular ITV show.
She said: "I think that demeans not just his wife, but his mother in law Princess Anne, and other members of the royal family. It’s not just a joke."
Levin also said that William and Kate would be 'very sad and very upset' as he 'brings the royal family into disrepute' by talking about private details, such as how he and Zara got 'smashed' on their first date in 2003.
But his place on the show is something that Mike discussed with the royal family before flying to Australia, as when he was accused of not giving them a heads up he said: "I had a few conversations but they’re between me and them."
Levin claims that his involvement with I'm A Celeb could lead to more television offers, but Mike has already made several TV appearances before - notably starring on The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive in 2015.
I'm A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor at Marie Claire UK, covering celebrity and entertainment, royals, lifestyle and viral news.
Her role is very varied - you could find her getting involved in a spooning circle, signing up to a gruelling sweaty fitness challenge or attending an orgasm workshop. She also likes to skip town regularly, whether it’s to explore Christmas markets in Europe, eat her way through Brighton or enjoy the luxe life in Beverly Hills.
Jadie’s name first appeared in print aged 10 when her poetry was published and it spurred on her on to write at every opportunity. While studying English Literature and Drama at the University of Sussex, her bylines cropped up in the local newspaper after she blagged her way into a job as a theatre and music reviewer.
Since then she has worked for a range of digital brands including GraziaDaily, Women’s Health, Fabulous, new!, heatworld and CloserOnline. Jadie has interviewed a number of celebs at junkets, on the red carpet and in cramped nightclubs. She once attempted to beatbox in front of a bemused teenage Disney star and unfortunately the whole thing was caught on camera - however, she is hopeful that it will never resurface.
When she’s not using her year 12 touch typing skills to pump out content at an impressive speed, she is spending all of her money on ASOS, watching Les Miserables with a hangover, or travelling. She would be the perfect addition to any pub quiz team thanks to her impressive knowledge of the royal family, celebrity gossip and ability to decipher anagrams.
Follow Jadie on Instagram @jadietp (opens in new tab) and Twitter @jadietp (opens in new tab) or get in touch with any enquiries.
-
Foreo Black Friday 2022: how to get a discount on the popular skincare devices
The Foreo Black Friday sale is always a corker!
By Becky Fearn
-
I'm a Health Editor: in my opinion, these are the only 13 fitness apps worth your time or money
Apps that boost both your mental and physical health? I'm sold.
By Ally Head
-
Ryan Reynolds says his daughters didn't know 'aunt' Taylor Swift was famous
They thought singing was her 'hobby'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton's carol concert features a sweetest nod to the Queen
What a lovely gesture!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Mike Tindall knows 'what he can and cannot say' on I'm a Celebrity
He's well versed in the royal way according to one expert
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William explains why he believes 'disappointment is a part of life'
He opened up about all things mental health with football legends
By Dionne Brighton
-
William and Kate are "more popular than ever before," body language expert says
They're modernising the Firm.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William wasn't as "sad and unfulfilled" as The Crown suggests, expert says
He had happy times among the difficult ones.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate are "very different" to Charles and Diana, former royal butler says
They've had a smoother ride, that's for sure.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton could be given this important royal role
It's a big responsibility.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton's royal plans after children's half-term break
The Waleses have had some well-deserved family time
By Iris Goldsztajn