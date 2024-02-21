William and Kate are reportedly considering this £47k a year boarding school for George

William and Kate are said to have been arguing over where to send Prince George, 10, to school once he finishes at Lambrook in a couple of years — and there's now reportedly yet another establishment in the discussion.

Though the Prince and Princess of Wales were mostly believed to be considering Eton College (William's old school) or Malborough College (Kate's) for their eldest child, LBC now reports that the royal parents have also visited St. Edward's School — leading royal fans to believe they may want to send George there.

St. Edward's — commonly known as "Teddies" — is a public, co-educational boarding school in Oxford, and is especially famous for counting Florence Pugh and the journalist Jon Snow among its alumni, per LBC.

If George were to go to Teddies, it would set his parents back a whopping £46,980 per year.

A post shared by Teddies A photo posted by stedwardsoxford on

The Waleses visited Eton this past summer with George himself, leading many to believe this was their first choice for him.

With that said, Kate was also spotted visiting Marlborough in October, showing that Prince George's future schooling was far from a done deal.

But that same month, an insider made it sound like George would be going to Eton, and that was that. "Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately," they said. "She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won."

As recently as January, a source claimed that the Princess was "heartbroken" over sending George to boarding school full stop and Eton in particular. They said: "she was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that."

However, neither Marlborough nor Teddies is really close enough to the Waleses' home in Windsor to justify George attending for day school (both are an hour's drive away), so our guess is boarding school will be happening for him wherever he ends up. Still, we'll need to wait and see.