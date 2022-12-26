Why Charlotte and Louis may lose their royal family titles when William is King
There will be some big changes
When it comes to royal titles, things can get quite confusing. Despite being one of the heir's sons, Prince Louis almost never got a title (opens in new tab) and Princess Charlotte will never be a Duchess (opens in new tab).
However, as ranks and positions change within the family, titles are often handed down or gifted to other members of the family - and it all depends on the position of the individual.
Therefore, when Prince William becomes King, it won't just change his address. Kate Middleton will also be impacted, taking on the role of Queen Consort (opens in new tab), and it's likely that the titles held by his three children will be affected, with Charlotte and Louis potentially seeing the biggest changes.
In an interview with Express.co.uk last year, royal expert Marlene Koenig said that once Charles takes the throne, the three little ones will see their titles change. Following the Queen's passing in September, various royal titles were redistributed. Of course, Charles was officially announced as the King - with his coronation set for May 2023 (opens in new tab) - and William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales. As a result, George, Charlotte and Louis take on Wales as their surname, replacing Cambridge.
But how will things change when Prince William becomes the monarch?
She explains: "When their dad is king, George will become Duke of Cornwall and then, of course, Prince of Wales. But Charlotte and Louis will be of nothing."
It's all due to the structure of royal titles and how they're handed down, and while it may seem like a big change Princess Charlotte is expected to one day inherit the Princess Royal title (opens in new tab) from her great-aunt, Princess Anne. So while 'of nothing' sounds dramatic, they won't be left without titles - there will just be shift in how they are formally addressed.
Of course, things will work a little differently for George - who is now second in line to the throne - and is expected to one day become King. He could also inherit a Dukedom if he chooses to marry.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
