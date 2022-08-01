Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A future Lioness?

Prince William and the Queen have been leading the country in celebrating the Lionesses’ incredible achievement. The women’s football team finally brought football home. If you didn’t hear the cries of joy, the England football team, won this years Euros.

As president of the Football Association, The Duke of Cambridge met with the England women’s football team ahead of the 2022 Euros at their training ground. And while meeting the Lionesses, Prince William had fatherly duties to attend to. Charlotte had a message request to pass on to the team.

Keeping his promise to his daughter, Prince William told the Lionesses, “Charlotte wants me to tell you she is really good in goal”.

Princess Charlotte asked her father to “please tell them that”. And the proud father did as he was told, revealing to the team that little Charlotte is “a budding star for the future”, according to OK!.

In honour of the “budding star,” the team presented William with personalised shirts for George, Charlotte and Louis. The Prince joked it looks like his three children had been signed to the team. (We can see where he is coming from).

William told the team that Prince George is also an avid football lover, and gets “very competitive” when playing for his local team. The Cambridge children must take after their father, as he took a shot and scored a goal himself.

“This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity,” explained Prince William.

And he’s right, with the Lionesses inspiring the nation. New stats show that the women’s euros are inspiring women in all walks of life. Another icon, Sporty Spice, Mel C says “It’s ridiculous that we’re fighting for women’s sport to be recognised – but we’re taking huge strides this year”.

From a 50-year ban to sold-out stadiums – women’s football has come a long way.

Congratulations again to the Lionesses on this huge achievement.