If you thought Prince Louis was the only little royal with facial expressions to go viral, you thought wrong. It’s Princess Charlotte that is making news this week, with her reaction at the Commonwealth Games spreading across the internet.

Yes, while Kate’s power suit may have stolen the show, it is Charlotte’s facial expressions that are stealing hearts.

On her first solo outing without her brothers George and Louis, the seven-year-old joined her parents at the Commonwealth Games, cheering from the side-lines in a sweet dress. (which is only £40 btw).

“Thank you Birmingham!” the Duke and Duchess captioned a series of photographs of them and Charlotte enjoying the Games. “Athletes, mascots and an amazing atmosphere…. an unforgettable day for all of us at #B2022.”

The viral post raked in over 150k likes, with fans and followers particularly taken by Princess Charlotte’s sweet facial expressions. And they weren’t the only ones – in fact, they are all over the internet.

Team England led the way, taking to Twitter to agree that “Princess Charlotte is all of us watching sport” and posting a sweet selection of her best facial expressions.

Charlotte appeared not to be able to watch any longer during one race as she covered her face in now-viral photographs, but during the gymnastics, she was spotted dancing along.

Prince William also took to Twitter to call it “an unforgettable day for all of us”. He continued: “A real highlight was going behind the scenes with @TeamSportsAid and @TeamEngland. Futures where the next generation of athletes and support staff are helped to perform at their best, handle pressure and make the most of their experience at major Games.”