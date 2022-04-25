The important life lesson Prince Harry is teaching his children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After a relatively quiet period, Prince Harry was back in the spotlight last week, attending the Invictus Game – and sharing a sweet kiss onstage with Meghan Markle – and opening up about his late mother Princess Diana in an interview with US television.

He revealed he felt her presence now more ‘than ever before’ before opening up about the chaos of being a father to two small children.

Now, in a new interview with People magazine, the Prince has opened up even more about parenthood, and the lessons he is teaching Archi, who turns three in May, and Lilibet, 10 months.

He specifically shared how he will explain his 10 years of service in the British Army to them, which included two tours of Afghanistan.

‘That I am grateful for every experience I had in and out of my uniform. That I learned how to be in true service for others. That finding your purpose is one of the most gratifying experiences. And that working hard should be fulfilling and rewarding at the same time,’ he said.

The Duke of Sussex added he wanted to leave the army before starting a family, to avoid any separation or heartache.

‘Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it. When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened,’ he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been understandably private about their family life, occasionally giving us glimpses, such as when Harry revealed how cheeky Archie was.