The Wales family has endured a difficult 2024, with the Princess of Wales confirming her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, and taking a subsequent break from duties to focus on her recovery.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Princess Kate explained in a rare video message to update the public on her health. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

The 42-year-old mother of three spent most of 2024 in private, crediting her strong support network for aiding in her recovery behind closed doors. And while her siblings, friends and royal family members are known to have rallied around the Wales family, there are reportedly two key people who have been "indispensable".

According to royal experts, it is Princess Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton who have played a particularly "vital" role, helping every member of the Wales family navigate their turbulent year.

"A year like they have just endured must, as William said, have been brutal for the entire family," explained former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond via OK! Magazine. "But it seems clear that they have pulled together as a unit and they look very much in harmony and delighted to be out and about together again."

She continued: "I think a shout-out should also go to Carole and Michael Middleton, who have undoubtedly been a vital part of the family this year, both practically and emotionally. I'm sure William and Catherine leaned on them very hard during their darkest days."

This is not the first time royal experts have credited the Middletons' role in Princess Kate's support network, with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam describing them as "her rock."

"The Middletons are clearly a very, very important part of her and William's life," he explained, via The Sun. "At the moment, absolutely pivotal, I would say. We know that there is a tremendously strong bond between her mother [and] her parents, also siblings, and also that they live in close proximity or relatively close proximity."

In fact, according to a friend of the family via the Independent, Kate's mum, Carole Middleton has become a "Mary Poppins type figure" to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this past year.

"Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together and given them endless support," the source explained. "She's been a real Mary Poppins-like figure."

