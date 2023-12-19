Sarah Ferguson just shared the most adorable photo of the late Queen's corgis

These two keep getting cuter

The corgis of Queen Elizabeth II, Muick and Sandy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has given us an early Christmas present: a photo of the late Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy.

After Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022, Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew took in the two pups, which they had originally given the Queen as a present.

Since then, Sarah often shares some sweet updates about the corgis, knowing that royal fans love to know how they're doing.

As such, she posted a photo of the dogs apparently staring up at someone and giving them puppy-dog eyes in the universal dog language for "please feed me, I haven't eaten in seven years."

"Always begging for treats!" the Duchess captioned the picture accordingly.

One person commented, "I can see they miss Her Majesty. They deserve whatever treats you give and nice they are looked after and well taken care of too."

"Thank you for letting me see the queens dogs," said another person simply.

The Queen was famous for her love of corgis, having owned a whole lot of the dogs throughout her life, and giving them such fabulous/incongruous names as Bisto Oxo, Flash, Spick, and Span.

Muick and Sandy were still quite young when the Queen died, and one source claimed they were a great support to her in her last days.

"Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis were with her in her final hours in her room at Balmoral," the source said at the time. They "were there to comfort the Queen."

Back in March, Sarah raised eyebrows when she claimed the dogs could see the Queen's ghost at times.

"They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic," she said. "But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

As good an explanation as any!

