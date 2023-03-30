Sarah Ferguson joked her book could outsell "Spare"

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is currently very busy on the interview trail promoting her novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Most recently, Fergie appeared on ITV's This Morning with hosts Holly Willoughby and Joel Dommett, and she was asked about her hopes for how popular her book could become. More specifically, Holly asked her if she thinks she could outsell Prince Harry's shock memoir Spare.

"Someone who's still currently on the top of the general hardback chart is Prince Harry with his memoir," Holly said (via Hello!). "I mean, could this knock that off?"

Sarah thought for a second, and answered: "Well, you know... I think so. I think Jeffrey Archer, too!" We love her self-confidence, to be honest.

"Take 'em all out!" Holly quipped.

"Yeah, take 'em out!" Sarah agreed.

"I think the most important thing is: here I am. You've got to stay positive, you've got to find joy bubbles. I think there's too much unkindness. I think that social media is a sewer, and I think cyberbullying has got to go."

It's unclear what exactly she was referring to when she said this, but she has previously made similar comments when asked about Spare in other interviews.

When asked by Fox 5 New York's Rosanna Scotto whether she thought the King was upset with Harry for writing that book, Fergie didn't answer directly, but she did say this: "Personally, I feel that there should be no judgement on any level.

"Family unity is very important. And I think in life, [it's] the three Cs, I call it: communicate, compromise, compassion."

While it's not known what exactly Sarah's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looks like, the Sussex couple are great friends with her daughter Princess Eugenie — and since Sarah herself is very close with both of her daughters, it stands to reason that she would want to generally defend Harry against any criticism.