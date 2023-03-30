Sarah Ferguson joked her book could outsell "Spare"
She's always entertaining
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is currently very busy on the interview trail promoting her novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.
Most recently, Fergie appeared on ITV's This Morning with hosts Holly Willoughby and Joel Dommett, and she was asked about her hopes for how popular her book could become. More specifically, Holly asked her if she thinks she could outsell Prince Harry's shock memoir Spare.
"Someone who's still currently on the top of the general hardback chart is Prince Harry with his memoir," Holly said (via Hello!). "I mean, could this knock that off?"
Sarah thought for a second, and answered: "Well, you know... I think so. I think Jeffrey Archer, too!" We love her self-confidence, to be honest.
"Take 'em all out!" Holly quipped.
"Yeah, take 'em out!" Sarah agreed.
"I think the most important thing is: here I am. You've got to stay positive, you've got to find joy bubbles. I think there's too much unkindness. I think that social media is a sewer, and I think cyberbullying has got to go."
It's unclear what exactly she was referring to when she said this, but she has previously made similar comments when asked about Spare in other interviews.
When asked by Fox 5 New York's Rosanna Scotto whether she thought the King was upset with Harry for writing that book, Fergie didn't answer directly, but she did say this: "Personally, I feel that there should be no judgement on any level.
"Family unity is very important. And I think in life, [it's] the three Cs, I call it: communicate, compromise, compassion."
While it's not known what exactly Sarah's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looks like, the Sussex couple are great friends with her daughter Princess Eugenie — and since Sarah herself is very close with both of her daughters, it stands to reason that she would want to generally defend Harry against any criticism.
-
Priyanka Chopra opened up about her chaotic relationship before Nick Jonas
She didn't have an easy time
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Katy Perry on the sobriety 'pact' she made with fiancé Orlando Bloom
"I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
There's "no possibility" for Prince Harry to come back to the UK, royal author says
To be fair, he doesn't seem to want to
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's "no possibility" for Prince Harry to come back to the UK, royal author says
To be fair, he doesn't seem to want to
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles will 'keep William and Harry apart' during his coronation
It's to 'protect the dignity of the occasion'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry claims 'without doubt' that the Palace 'withheld' phone hacking details
He says he was 'conditioned to accept' the royal family's 'never complain, never explain' motto
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sarah Ferguson says Prince Philip was "terrifying"
We can believe it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The coronation could be the "first big Prince Archie moment," expert says
That is, if the Sussexes attend
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lawyer warns Prince Harry that his drugs admission could affect his US visa
He wants to make the Duke's visa application public
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
George, Charlotte and Louis were sent a hilarious pre-coronation gift
They must have laughed so much when they saw this
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie has "found a stronger voice" in recent years, expert says
She's growing into her own
By Iris Goldsztajn