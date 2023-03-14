Sarah Ferguson broke royal ranks to share her thoughts on "Spare"

She kept it ambiguous

Sarah Ferguson is seen on March 8, 2023 in New York City
(Image credit: Photo by Patricia Schlein / Star Max / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is currently on the interview trail in the U.S. as she promotes her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady.

This week, she appeared on FOX 5 New York with Rosanna Scotto, and was inevitably asked about Prince Harry's memoir Spare and the aftermath of it, especially where King Charles is concerned.

"Do you think he's upset with the book that Harry wrote? I know that there are reports that Harry and Meghan are invited to the coronation, and he must as a parent feel a little scarred by what was said in the book," Rosanna asked.

Unlike other royals who typically have no comment on the matter, Sarah answered — but she kept it appropriately vague and refused to take sides.

"Personally, I feel that there should be no judgement on any level," she said.

"Family unity is very important. And I think in life, [it's] the three Cs, I call it: communicate, compromise, compassion."

Essentially, it sounds like the Duchess would like Harry and his family to reconcile, for everyone to forgive one another, and for them to find way to make their relationship work in the future.

Sarah is a big fan of the King's, as she also revealed during this interview. She told Rosanna: "My father was the King's polo manager for 38 years, and I went to his wedding — well, his first wedding — and I think he's such a good man. And he's such a gentle man. And I love what he's done for the environment, and he's really strong. He's a good King."

While we're not sure what Sarah's direct relationship with the Sussexes looks like, we do know that her daughter Princess Eugenie is close friends with them, so no doubt Sarah wishes them well.

During an interview on stage with Glamour editor Samantha Barry last week, the Duchess expressed a similar sentiment where Harry and Meghan are concerned.

She said: "Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time and I feel really strongly — and so would the King — [that she would] be so proud of the grandchildren. And of the family. And I do believe in family unity. I think forgiveness is key."

