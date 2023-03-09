Wait, is Sarah Ferguson presenting an Oscar on Sunday?

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was close friends with Elvis Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie, and Elvis — the blockbusting biopic starring Austin Butler — is nominated for eight Oscars this year.

Some clever person made the link between those two facts, and appears to have floated the idea of Fergie presenting an award at Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles. And now, against all odds, it looks like that pipe dream might actually become a reality.

"There have been discussions about the Duchess attending and it now looks as though that will happen — the plan is for her to present an award," a source told The Sun.

"She has been a very close friend of the Presley family, especially Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie, and she even spoke at her funeral recently." (Lisa Marie sadly passed away on 12th January.)

The source added: "That sparked some conversations about the possibility of [Fergie] attending — and after some back and forth it looks like it’s happening."

They concluded: "It’s a big deal to have her there, but it’s a big deal for the Duchess too.

"America looks likely to play a big part in her future after the problems in the UK over recent years."

While the source didn't say what they meant by that last comment, they were presumably referring to Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew having been accused of sexual assault. As a result, he has been stripped of his royal duties and patronages.

Now, he and Sarah (who still share a home despite being divorced) are reportedly being made to move out of Royal Lodge in Windsor.

As for the US, it may play a larger role in Sarah's life now that her daughter Princess Eugenie is reportedly planning to split her family's time between the UK and California.

If the Duchess were to present an Oscar this Sunday, it might work well with her schedule, since she's already in the US promoting her new book these days (albeit on the East Coast).