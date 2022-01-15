Will Sarah Ferguson keep her royal title?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Andrew was hit with sex abuse claims made against him by Virginia Giuffre last year, which the royal family have denied.

The Duke of York has found himself involved in the case due to his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide in 2019 while being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking girls, and Ghislaine Maxwell, who has since been convicted for sex trafficking charges.

Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, has alleged she was brought to the UK aged 17 to have sex with the royal, and, according to Giuffre, she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine.

Andrew has been served a lawsuit and faces a civil trial in New York.

Following the order this week, Andrew, 61, has been stripped of his military titles, patronages and HRH honour.

Now, the question on most people’s lips is: will Sarah Ferguson be stripped of her titles too?

The answer. No.

According to friends of the Duchess of York – who married Andrew in 1986, but split 10 years later – will remain as Sarah, Duchess of York, despite the latest shake up in the royal household.

A source told the Daily Mail: “That has been her title since their divorce and that is how it will stay. Andrew is still the Duke of York, so it is not an issue.”

Sarah and Andrew acquired their titles when they married in 1986; Andrew became the Duke of York, which is traditionally granted to a monarch’s second son, including George VI and his grandfather George V.

Sarah, who also goes under the moniker Fergie, can keep her title until she marries someone else.

Similarly, the 62-year-old’s children, Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31, will also keep their HRH titles.

Despite their divorce, and the recent spotlight shone on Andrew, Sarah and Andrew reportedly remain on good terms and share the Royal Lodge, which was the Queen Mother’s former Windsor home, together.

Sarah will not “shrink away from the limelight”, amidst the claims made against her former partner.

A separate friend told the publication: “Sarah has absolutely no intention of shrinking away from the limelight. Why should she?

“She and her daughters have done nothing wrong and they believe Andrew 100 per cent that he has done nothing wrong either.”