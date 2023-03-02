Prince William and Princess Kate could move into Andrew's Royal Lodge after Sussex eviction, royal expert claims

Prince William and Princess Kate announced they were moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year, and finally made the move in the summer.

The house is much smaller than typical royal residences, with four bedrooms, but the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to want a simpler, more "normal" life for themselves and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

All three children also enrolled at the nearby Lambrook School, where they are now nice and settled after having started in September.

However, some amid the royal fold believe it would be more appropriate for such senior members of the Royal Family to live in a more — well — royal residence, namely Windsor Castle.

But, writing in the Daily Mail, royal commentator Rebecca English thinks there's another possibility to consider: for the Waleses to move into Windsor's Royal Lodge instead.

This house, which has seven bedrooms, is currently occupied by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, but King Charles is reportedly trying to get his disgraced younger brother to "downgrade" to Frogmore Cottage instead, which Andrew is reportedly resisting.

If the name "Frogmore" sounds familiar, it's because it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's English residence until just days ago. King Charles has decided to "evict" his youngest son and his family from that house, in the aftermath of the publication of Harry's memoir Spare — which contained a slew of shock allegations.

This decision has apparently "appalled" some members of the Royal Family, and left the Sussexes "stunned," as Omid Scobie wrote in his latest Yahoo! column.

According to Omid, the loss of this house means that Harry and Meghan will have to do without an extra layer of security on their next visit to the U.K.

On a sentimental level, this is likely to feel like a huge blow for the couple, especially because of how attached they are to the house — not to mention that they had paid enough to cover rent "for the foreseeable future."