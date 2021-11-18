The Queen just reassured the nation with her first public appearance since her hospitalisation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to cancel engagements after spending a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,’ a later statement explained.

Despite her determination to be there, Her Majesty was even sadly forced to cancel her attendance at the Remembrance Day service, due to a sprained back.

Buckingham Palace has since released a statement explaining that Her Majesty has been instructed to rest and would not be undertaking any major plans for the rest of 2021.

There have been questions therefore surrounding when The Queen’s next official appearance will take place.

Judging by the announcement, it was assumed that Her Majesty would be keeping a low profile for the rest of the year.

Surprising everyone however, The Queen was back at it yesterday, reassuring the world as she posted photographs to social media of an official audience she had that day.

‘The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff,’ captioned the photograph of the pair.

The Royal Family Instagram was consequently inundated with relieved messages, with the post already raking in over 150k likes.

‘Glad the Queen is already better!’ posted one fan, while another wrote: ‘Wonderful to see Her Majesty up and about once again. Incredible woman.’

We’re sending our thoughts to Her Majesty as she recovers!