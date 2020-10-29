The royal family has cancelled their Christmas tradition amid a reported staff revolt

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with people across the world having to adapt their plans for, well… the whole year.

Yes, COVID-19 is affecting everyone’s Christmas plans, and not exempt from this are the royal family.

The Windsors are known for their big family Christmases at Sandringham, with their traditions including a walk to church with all the extended relatives, joke Christmas present exchanges and of course the annual Christmas dinner weigh-in.

Yes, the royal family guests are weighed before and after their Christmas lunch on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough on turkey, shrimp and lobster.

This year, there are obvious concerns on how the pandemic will affect the festivities, with one key element reportedly changed following an alleged ‘staff revolt’.

According to The Express‘ royal reporter Richard Palmer, the Queen has ‘abandoned going to church for the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the estate.’

In fact, it looks like The Queen and Prince Philip have had some drama around isolating in Sandringham over the festivities with Palmer reporting that there has actually been a ‘staff revolt over attempts to make them isolate from their families’. This is something that the royal expert explained the Queen is ‘furious’ about.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be unable to spend Christmas in the UK due to the travelling restrictions, so the celebrations will already be missing the Sussex family.

It’s too early to tell how the other plans will be affected just yet, but we hope the royals have a very happy Christmas, whatever their plans.