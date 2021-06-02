The Queen has just signed off a special Windsor Castle project to celebrate Prince Philip

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

April saw the tragic death of Prince Philip, who passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on 9 April 2021.

Since his death, Prince Philip has remained in the headlines, with Royal family members paying tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, releasing never-before-seen photographs and sharing sweet anecdotes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNvb6W_H1a7/

The Queen in particular shared a series of personal photographs of her husband with the public, with one in particular going viral.

‘The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,’ she posted to her royal Instagram account, captioning a sweet photograph taken by The Countess of Wessex.

The post continued: ‘Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life.’

This week, it was an official tribute from Queen Elizabeth that made headlines, as Her Majesty signed off a Windsor Castle exhibition to celebrate her late husband’s life.

According to The Sun, the Queen has given the exhibition, curated by the Royal Collection Trust, the green light to go ahead.

The exhibition, featuring treasured artefacts and following his life was originally set to open to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday this month. But according to reports, the Queen has agreed to open the exhibition in his memory instead.

Our thoughts remain with the royal family at this tragic time.